Custom DHCP options on Cloudflare One Appliance

When the Cloudflare One Appliance is acting as the DHCP server for a LAN, you can now configure custom DHCP options on the leases it issues. This unlocks workflows such as PXE / iPXE boot, VoIP phone provisioning, and vendor-specific client configuration.

Each option is defined by option_number , value , and one of four value types: text , integer , hex , or ip . Configurations are validated on the appliance before being applied — invalid configurations are rejected and the underlying error is returned to the API caller, so a bad option will not disrupt the live DHCP service.

For details, refer to DHCP server options.