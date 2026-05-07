Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Custom DHCP options on Cloudflare One Appliance
When the Cloudflare One Appliance is acting as the DHCP server for a LAN, you can now configure custom DHCP options on the leases it issues. This unlocks workflows such as PXE / iPXE boot, VoIP phone provisioning, and vendor-specific client configuration.
Each option is defined by
option_number,
value, and one of four value types:
text,
integer,
hex, or
ip. Configurations are validated on the appliance before being applied — invalid configurations are rejected and the underlying error is returned to the API caller, so a bad option will not disrupt the live DHCP service.
For details, refer to DHCP server options.