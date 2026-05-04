WAF Release - 2026-05-04

This week's release focuses on new detections to expand coverage across command injection, SQL injection, PHP object injection, remote code execution, and XSS attack vectors.

Key Findings

Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.

Continuous Rule Improvements

We are continuously refining our managed rules to provide more resilient protection and deeper insights into attack patterns. To ensure an optimal security posture, we recommend consistently monitoring the Security Events dashboard and adjusting rule actions as these enhancements are deployed.