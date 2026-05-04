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WAF Release - 2026-05-04

WAF

This week's release focuses on new detections to expand coverage across command injection, SQL injection, PHP object injection, remote code execution, and XSS attack vectors.

Key Findings

  • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.

Continuous Rule Improvements

We are continuously refining our managed rules to provide more resilient protection and deeper insights into attack patterns. To ensure an optimal security posture, we recommend consistently monitoring the Security Events dashboard and adjusting rule actions as these enhancements are deployed.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag - Body (beta)LogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "XSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag" (ID: ).

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag - HeadersLogBlock

This is a new detection. The rule previously known as "XSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag - Headers (beta)" is now renamed to "XSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag - Headers".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag - URILogBlock

This is a new detection. The rule previously known as "XSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag - URI (beta)" is now renamed to "XSS, HTML Injection - Object Tag - URI".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Generic 9 - Body Vector - BetaN/ADisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "Command Injection - Generic 9 - Body Vector" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Generic 9 - Header Vector - BetaN/ADisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "Command Injection - Generic 9 - Header Vector" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Generic 9 - URI Vector - BetaN/ADisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "Command Injection - Generic 9 - URI Vector" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Sleep - BodyN/ADisabled

This is a new detection. The rule previously known as "Command Injection

  • Sleep" is now renamed to "Command Injection - Sleep - Body".
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Sleep - HeadersN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Sleep - URIN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AFortinet FortiSandbox - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2026-39808LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ARemote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass - HeadersN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ARemote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass - URIN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ARemote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass - Body - BetaN/ADisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass Beta" is now renamed to "Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP Object Injection - 2 - Body - BetaN/ADisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "PHP Object Injection - 2" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP Object Injection - 2 - HeadersN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP Object Injection - 2 - URIN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - DROP - 2 - BetaN/ADisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - DROP - 2" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - DROP - 2 - HeadersN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - DROP - 2 - URIN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASmarterMail - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-24423LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - SELECT Expression - BodyBlockDisabledAction changed
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - String Concatenation - URIBlockDisabledAction changed