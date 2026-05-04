Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Keyboard shortcuts for the Cloudflare dashboard
You can now navigate, switch context, and take common actions in the Cloudflare dashboard without leaving your keyboard. Press
? anywhere to see the full list. Keyboard shortcuts can be disabled by visiting your profile settings ↗.
|Shortcut
|Action
g h
|Go to Home
g a
|Go to account overview
g z
|Go to zone overview
g p
|Go to your profile
g w
|Go to Workers & Pages
g o
|Go to Zero Trust
g b
|Go to billing
g 1 –
g 5
|Go to a recent or pinned item (by position in sidebar)
t →
|Move to the next tab
t ←
|Move to the previous tab
p →
|Move to the next page of a table
p ←
|Move to the previous page of a table
|Shortcut
|Action
/
|Open quick search
?
|Show keyboard shortcuts
s a
|Switch account
s z
|Switch zone
s .
|Star or unstar the current zone
p .
|Pin or unpin the current page
t s
|Toggle the sidebar open or closed
t m
|Expand or collapse all sidebar menus
t a
|Toggle Ask AI sidebar
d .
|Toggle dark mode
c u
|Copy the current URL
c d
|Copy a deep link URL