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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Keyboard shortcuts for the Cloudflare dashboard

Cloudflare Fundamentals

You can now navigate, switch context, and take common actions in the Cloudflare dashboard without leaving your keyboard. Press ? anywhere to see the full list. Keyboard shortcuts can be disabled by visiting your profile settings.

ShortcutAction
g hGo to Home
g aGo to account overview
g zGo to zone overview
g pGo to your profile
g wGo to Workers & Pages
g oGo to Zero Trust
g bGo to billing
g 1g 5Go to a recent or pinned item (by position in sidebar)
t →Move to the next tab
t ←Move to the previous tab
p →Move to the next page of a table
p ←Move to the previous page of a table

Take action

ShortcutAction
/Open quick search
?Show keyboard shortcuts
s aSwitch account
s zSwitch zone
s .Star or unstar the current zone
p .Pin or unpin the current page
t sToggle the sidebar open or closed
t mExpand or collapse all sidebar menus
t aToggle Ask AI sidebar
d .Toggle dark mode
c uCopy the current URL
c dCopy a deep link URL