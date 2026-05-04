Pingora now powers Cloudflare's cache

Cloudflare's cache now runs on a new proxy built on Pingora ↗, the Rust-based framework that already serves a significant portion of Cloudflare's network traffic. The new proxy is faster, more memory-safe, and designed to evolve our cache architecture. It delivers immediate performance improvements and enables new caching capabilities.

What this brings

Lower latency : The new proxy reduces per-request overhead through improved connection reuse.

: The new proxy reduces per-request overhead through improved connection reuse. Reduced cache MISSes : Enhanced cache retention improves origin offload.

: Enhanced cache retention improves origin offload. Better RFC compliance : Caching behavior more closely follows HTTP caching standards.

: Caching behavior more closely follows HTTP caching standards. Foundation for future features: The new architecture enables upcoming improvements to cache functionality and efficiency.

New features

Asynchronous stale-while-revalidate : Every request returns stale content immediately while revalidation happens in the background, instead of the first request after expiry blocking on the origin. Refer to the asynchronous stale-while-revalidate changelog for details.

: Every request returns stale content immediately while revalidation happens in the background, instead of the first request after expiry blocking on the origin. Refer to the asynchronous changelog for details. Unbuffered bypass by default: Responses that bypass cache are streamed directly to the client without buffering, reducing time-to-first-byte for uncacheable content.

Behavioral changes

The new architecture introduces the following behavioral changes to improve RFC compliance and correctness:

Vary: * results in cache bypass : According to RFC 9110 Section 12.5.5 ↗ , a Vary header value of * indicates the response varies on factors beyond request headers and must not be served from cache. Cloudflare now bypasses cache for these responses instead of storing them.

: According to RFC 9110 Section 12.5.5 , a header value of indicates the response varies on factors beyond request headers and must not be served from cache. Cloudflare now bypasses cache for these responses instead of storing them. Set-Cookie stripped on MISS and EXPIRED : For cacheable assets, Set-Cookie is now stripped on MISS and EXPIRED responses, not only on HITs.

: For cacheable assets, is now stripped on MISS and EXPIRED responses, not only on HITs. Floating-point TTL values: Floating-point time-to-live values (for example, max-age=1.5 ) are rounded down to the nearest integer instead of being rejected as invalid.

What's next

A deeper look at the new cache proxy is coming soon to the Cloudflare blog ↗. For background on the underlying framework, read: