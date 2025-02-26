Usage considerations

Guardrails currently uses Llama Guard 3 8B ↗ on Workers AI to perform content evaluations. The underlying model may be updated in the future, and we will reflect those changes within Guardrails.

Since Guardrails runs on Workers AI, enabling it incurs usage on Workers AI. You can monitor usage through the Workers AI Dashboard.

Additional considerations

Model availability: If at least one hazard category is set to block , but AI Gateway is unable to receive a response from Workers AI, the request will be blocked.

Latency impact: Enabling Guardrails adds some latency. Consider this when balancing safety and speed.