OpenRouter ↗ is a platform that provides a unified interface for accessing and using large language models (LLMs).

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter

URL structure

When making requests to OpenRouter ↗, replace https://openrouter.ai/api/v1/chat/completions in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter .

Examples

cURL

Request curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openrouter/v1/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer OPENROUTER_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "openai/gpt-3.5-turbo", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : env . OPENROUTER_TOKEN , baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openrouter" , } ) ; try { const chatCompletion = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model : "openai/gpt-3.5-turbo" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , } ) ; const response = chatCompletion . choices [ 0 ] . message ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response )) ; } catch ( e ) { return new Response ( e ) ; }