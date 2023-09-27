Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Replicate

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/replicate

When making requests to OpenAI, replace https://api.replicate.com/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/replicate.

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/replicate/predictions -X POST \
  --header 'Authorization: Token $TOKEN' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "version": "2796ee9483c3fd7aa2e171d38f4ca12251a30609463dcfd4cd76703f22e96cdf",
    "input": {
   	 "prompt": "What is Cloudflare?"
    }
}'