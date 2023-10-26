Azure OpenAI
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME
When making requests to Azure OpenAI, you will need:
- AI Gateway account tag
- AI Gateway gateway name
- Azure OpenAI API key
- Azure OpenAI resource name
- Azure OpenAI deployment name (aka model name)
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME. Then, you can append your endpoint and api-version at the end of the base URL, like
.../chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15.
Example fetch request
curl --request POST \ --url 'https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME/chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'api-key: KEY' \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant." }, { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ]}'
If you are using the
openai-node library, you can set your endpoint like this:
index.js
import OpenAI from "openai";
const resource = 'xxx'; //without the .openai.azure.com const model = 'xxx'; const apiVersion = 'xxx'; const apiKey = env.AZURE_OPENAI_API_KEY;
const azure_openai = new OpenAI({ apiKey, baseURL: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/${resource}/${model}`, defaultQuery: { 'api-version': apiVersion }, defaultHeaders: { 'api-key': apiKey }, });