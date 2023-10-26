Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
GitHub icon
Visit AI Gateway on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. AI Gateway
  3. Supported providers
  4. Azure OpenAI

Azure OpenAI

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME

When making requests to Azure OpenAI, you will need:

  • AI Gateway account tag
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • Azure OpenAI API key
  • Azure OpenAI resource name
  • Azure OpenAI deployment name (aka model name)

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME. Then, you can append your endpoint and api-version at the end of the base URL, like .../chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15.

Example fetch request
curl --request POST \
  --url 'https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME/chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --header 'api-key: KEY' \
  --data '{
  "messages": [
    {
      "role": "system",
      "content": "You are a helpful assistant."
    },
    {
      "role": "user",
      "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
    }
  ]
}'

If you are using the openai-node library, you can set your endpoint like this:

index.js
import OpenAI from "openai";


  const resource = 'xxx'; //without the .openai.azure.com
  const model = 'xxx';
  const apiVersion = 'xxx';
  const apiKey = env.AZURE_OPENAI_API_KEY;


  const azure_openai = new OpenAI({
    apiKey,
    baseURL: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/${resource}/${model}`,
    defaultQuery: { 'api-version': apiVersion },
    defaultHeaders: { 'api-key': apiKey },
  });