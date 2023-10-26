Azure OpenAI

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME

When making requests to Azure OpenAI, you will need:

AI Gateway account tag

AI Gateway gateway name

Azure OpenAI API key

Azure OpenAI resource name

Azure OpenAI deployment name (aka model name)

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME . Then, you can append your endpoint and api-version at the end of the base URL, like .../chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15 .

Example fetch request curl --request POST \ --url 'https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/azure-openai/RESOURCE_NAME/MODEL_NAME/chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'api-key: KEY' \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant." }, { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

If you are using the openai-node library, you can set your endpoint like this: