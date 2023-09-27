OpenAI
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai
When making requests to OpenAI, replace
https://api.openai.com/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai.
Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai/chat/completions -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data ' { "model": "gpt-3.5-turbo", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "how to build a wooden spoon in 3 short steps? give as short as answer as possible" } ] }'
If you’re using a library like openai-node, set the
baseURL to your OpenAI endpoint like this:
index.js
import OpenAI from 'openai';
const openai = new OpenAI({ apiKey: 'my api key', // defaults to process.env["OPENAI_API_KEY"] baseURL: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai"
});