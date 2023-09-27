Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
AI Gateway
OpenAI

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai

When making requests to OpenAI, replace https://api.openai.com/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai.

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai/chat/completions -X POST \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data ' {
   		 "model": "gpt-3.5-turbo",
   		 "messages": [
   			 {
   				 "role": "user",
   				 "content": "how to build a wooden spoon in 3 short steps? give as short as answer as possible"
   			 }
   		 ]
   	 }
'

If you’re using a library like openai-node, set the baseURL to your OpenAI endpoint like this:

index.js
import OpenAI from 'openai';



const openai = new OpenAI({
	apiKey: 'my api key', // defaults to process.env["OPENAI_API_KEY"]
	baseURL: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai"

});