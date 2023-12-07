Amazon Bedrock

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/aws-bedrock

When making requests to Amazon Bedrock, replace https://bedrock-runtime.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway-beta.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/aws-bedrock/bedrock-runtime/us-east-1/ .

Then add the model you want to run at the end of the URL.