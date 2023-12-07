Amazon Bedrock
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/aws-bedrock
When making requests to Amazon Bedrock, replace
https://bedrock-runtime.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ in the URL you’re currently using with
https://gateway-beta.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/aws-bedrock/bedrock-runtime/us-east-1/.
Then add the model you want to run at the end of the URL.
Request
curl https://bedrock-runtime.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/model/amazon.titan-embed-text-v1/invoke \ -u AccessKey:SecretKey \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -v --aws-sigv4 aws:amz:us-east-1:bedrock \ -d '{ "inputText": "Cloudflare’s AI Gateway allows you to gain visibility and control over your AI apps" }'