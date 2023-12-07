Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. AI Gateway
  3. Supported providers
  4. Amazon Bedrock

Amazon Bedrock

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/aws-bedrock

When making requests to Amazon Bedrock, replace https://bedrock-runtime.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway-beta.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/aws-bedrock/bedrock-runtime/us-east-1/.

Then add the model you want to run at the end of the URL.

Request
curl https://bedrock-runtime.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/model/amazon.titan-embed-text-v1/invoke \
  -u AccessKey:SecretKey \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -v --aws-sigv4 aws:amz:us-east-1:bedrock \
  -d '{
    "inputText": "Cloudflare’s AI Gateway allows you to gain visibility and control over your AI apps"
    }'