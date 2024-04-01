Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
AI Gateway
  Google Vertex AI

Google Vertex AI

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai

When making requests to Google Vertex, you will need:

  • AI Gateway account tag
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • Google Vertex API key
  • Google Vertex Project Name
  • Google Vertex Region (e.g., us-east4)
  • Google Vertex model

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION.

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: /publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent

Example fetch request
curl -X POST "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer XXX" \
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    -d '{
      "contents": [
          {
            "role": "user",
              "parts": [
                  {"text": "Tell me a joke"}
              ]
          }
      ]
    }'