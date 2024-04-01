Google Vertex AI
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai
When making requests to Google Vertex, you will need:
- AI Gateway account tag
- AI Gateway gateway name
- Google Vertex API key
- Google Vertex Project Name
- Google Vertex Region (e.g., us-east4)
- Google Vertex model
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION.
Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent
Example fetch request
curl -X POST "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer XXX" \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "contents": [ { "role": "user", "parts": [ {"text": "Tell me a joke"} ] } ] }'