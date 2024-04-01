Google Vertex AI

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai

When making requests to Google Vertex, you will need:

AI Gateway account tag

AI Gateway gateway name

Google Vertex API key

Google Vertex Project Name

Google Vertex Region (e.g., us-east4)

Google Vertex model

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION .

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: /publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/PROJECT_NAME/locations/REGION/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:streamGenerateContent