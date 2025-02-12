Add human feedback using Worker Bindings

This guide explains how to provide human feedback for AI Gateway evaluations using Worker bindings.

1. Run an AI Evaluation

Start by sending a prompt to the AI model through your AI Gateway.

const resp = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct" , { prompt : "tell me a joke" , }, { gateway : { id : "my-gateway" , }, }, ) ; const myLogId = env . AI . aiGatewayLogId ;

Let the user interact with or evaluate the AI response. This interaction will inform the feedback you send back to the AI Gateway.

2. Send Human Feedback

Use the patchLog() method to provide feedback for the AI evaluation.

await env . AI . gateway ( "my-gateway" ) . patchLog ( myLogId , { feedback : 1 , // all fields are optional; set values that fit your use case score : 100 , metadata : { user : "123" , // Optional metadata to provide additional context }, } ) ;

Feedback parameters explanation

feedback : is either -1 for negative or 1 to positive, 0 is considered not evaluated.

: is either for negative or to positive, is considered not evaluated. score : A number between 0 and 100.

: A number between 0 and 100. metadata : An object containing additional contextual information.

patchLog: Send Feedback

The patchLog method allows you to send feedback, score, and metadata for a specific log ID. All object properties are optional, so you can include any combination of the parameters:

gateway . patchLog ( "my-log-id" , { feedback : 1 , score : 100 , metadata : { user : "123" , }, } ) ;