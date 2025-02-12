Add human feedback using Worker Bindings
This guide explains how to provide human feedback for AI Gateway evaluations using Worker bindings.
Start by sending a prompt to the AI model through your AI Gateway.
Let the user interact with or evaluate the AI response. This interaction will inform the feedback you send back to the AI Gateway.
Use the
patchLog() method to provide feedback for the AI evaluation.
feedback: is either
-1for negative or
1to positive,
0is considered not evaluated.
score: A number between 0 and 100.
metadata: An object containing additional contextual information.
The
patchLog method allows you to send feedback, score, and metadata for a specific log ID. All object properties are optional, so you can include any combination of the parameters:
Returns:
Promise<void> (Make sure to
await the request.)