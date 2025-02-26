 Skip to content
Set up Guardrails

Add Guardrails to any gateway to start evaluating and potentially modifying responses.

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to AI > AI Gateway.
  3. Select a gateway.
  4. Go to Guardrails.
  5. Switch the toggle to On.
  6. To customize categories, select Change > Configure specific categories.
  7. Update your choices for how Guardrails works on specific prompts or responses (Flag, Ignore, Block).
    • For Prompts: Guardrails will evaluate and transform incoming prompts based on your security policies.
    • For Responses: Guardrails will inspect the model's responses to ensure they meet your content and formatting guidelines.
  8. Select Save.