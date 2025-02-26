Set up Guardrails
Add Guardrails to any gateway to start evaluating and potentially modifying responses.
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to AI > AI Gateway.
- Select a gateway.
- Go to Guardrails.
- Switch the toggle to On.
- To customize categories, select Change > Configure specific categories.
- Update your choices for how Guardrails works on specific prompts or responses (Flag, Ignore, Block).
- For Prompts: Guardrails will evaluate and transform incoming prompts based on your security policies.
- For Responses: Guardrails will inspect the model's responses to ensure they meet your content and formatting guidelines.
- Select Save.