HuggingFace
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface
When making requests to HuggingFace Inference API, replace
https://api-inference.huggingface.co/models/ in the URL you’re currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface. Note that the model you’re trying to access should come right after, for example
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder.
Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "inputs": "console.log"}'
If you are using the HuggingFace.js library, you can set your inference endpoint like this:
index.js
import { HfInferenceEndpoint } from '@huggingface/inference'
const hf = new HfInferenceEndpoint( "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway}/huggingface/gpt2", env.HF_API_TOKEN
);