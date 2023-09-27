Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
AI Gateway
HuggingFace

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface

When making requests to HuggingFace Inference API, replace https://api-inference.huggingface.co/models/ in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface. Note that the model you’re trying to access should come right after, for example https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder.

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder -X POST \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "inputs": "console.log"
}'

If you are using the HuggingFace.js library, you can set your inference endpoint like this:

index.js
import { HfInferenceEndpoint } from '@huggingface/inference'



const hf = new HfInferenceEndpoint(
	"https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway}/huggingface/gpt2",
	env.HF_API_TOKEN

);