HuggingFace

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface

When making requests to HuggingFace Inference API, replace https://api-inference.huggingface.co/models/ in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface . Note that the model you’re trying to access should come right after, for example https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder .

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "inputs": "console.log" }'

If you are using the HuggingFace.js library, you can set your inference endpoint like this: