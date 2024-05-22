Rate limiting

Rate limiting controls the traffic that reaches your application, which prevents expensive bills and suspicious activity.

You can define rate limits as the number of requests that get sent in a specific time frame. For example, you can limit your application to 100 requests per 60 seconds.

You can also select if you would like a fixed or sliding rate limiting technique. With rate limiting, we allow a certain number of requests within a window of time. For example, if it is a fixed rate, the window is based on time, so there would be no more than x requests in a ten minute window. If it is a sliding rate, there would be no more than x requests in the last ten minutes.

To illustrate this, let us say you had a limit of ten requests per ten minutes, starting at 12:00. So the fixed window is 12:00-12:10, 12:10-12:20, and so on. If you sent ten requests at 12:09 and ten requests at 12:11, all 20 requests would be successful in a fixed window strategy. However, they would fail in a sliding window strategy since there were more than ten requests in the last ten minutes.

​​ Default configuration

This rate limiting behavior will be uniformly applied to all requests for that gateway.