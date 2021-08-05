Enable Logpush to Sumo Logic

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Sumo Logic via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

Enable Logpush to Sumo Logic via the dashboard.

To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps. Select the data set you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. You can add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select Sumo Logic. Enter or select the HTTP Source Address. Click Validate access. Enter the Ownership token (included in a file or log Cloudflare sends to your provider) and click Prove ownership. To find the ownership token, click the Open button in the Overview tab of the ownership challenge file. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.

Once connected, Cloudflare lists Sumo Logic as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.

​ Manage via API

Cloudflare can send logs to a Hosted Collector with "HTTP Logs & Metrics" as the source. Once you've set up a collector, you simply provide the HTTP Source Address (a unique URL) to which logs can be posted.

Only roles with Cloudflare Log Share edit permissions can read and configure Logpush jobs because job configurations may contain sensitive information. Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job.

To enable Logpush to Sumo Logic:

Configure a Hosted Collector. See instructions from Sumo Logic External link icon Open external link. Configure an HTTP Logs & Metrics Source. See instructions from Sumo Logic External link icon Open external link. The last step indicates how to get the HTTP Source Address (URL). Provide the HTTP Source Address (URL) when prompted by the Logpush API or UI.

Note Logpush will stop working if you regenerate the HTTP Source Address (URL). See generate a new URL for an HTTP Source from Sumo Logic External link icon Open external link. To use the new URL, you will have to get a new ownership challenge and update the destination for your job.