HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset

The Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset is a set of pre-configured rules used to match known DDoS attack vectors at layer 7 (application layer) on the edge. Cloudflare updates the list of rules in the Managed Ruleset on a regular basis.

The HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset is always enabled — you can only customize its behavior.

The HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset provides users with increased observability into L7 DDoS attacks mitigated by Cloudflare, informing users of ongoing or past attacks. The Firewall Analytics dashboard External link icon Open external link, available at Firewall > Overview, will display additional information on the types of L7 DDoS attacks detected for a specific zone.

​ Ruleset configuration

You can adjust the behavior of the rules in the Managed Ruleset by modifying the following parameters:

The performed action when an attack is detected

when an attack is detected The sensitivity of attack detection mechanisms

Note Certain actions or sensitivity levels may not be available to all Cloudflare plans.

To adjust rule behavior, do one of the following:

For more information on the available configuration parameters, see Managed Ruleset parameters.

The HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset protects Cloudflare customers on all plans, and all customers can customize the ruleset.

