Export GraphQL data to CSV

This tutorial shows how to create a Python script that queries the GraphQL API for Network Analytics data and then converts that data to comma-separated values (CSV) so that tools like Splunk can easily ingest and visualize it.

This example queries the ipFlows1mAttacksGroups data set, which aggregates Network Analytics attack activity into 1-minute intervals.

​ Set up script and authentication

Note This tutorial assumes that you already have a Cloudflare API token for authentication to the Analytics GraphQL API. If you do not already have one, see Configure an Analytics API token.

The first step is to set up the script and define the variables for authenticating to the Analytics GraphQL API using a Cloudflare API token. The script also provides variables to set the range of data to export. This example queries for a seven-day period that ended yesterday.

Set up script and authentication import pandas as pd from datetime import datetime , timedelta import requests url = 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/' file_dir = '' api_email = '[your email here]' api_token = '[your API token here]' api_account = '[your account ID here]' offset_days = 1 historical_days = 7

The get_date() function takes a number of days ( num_days ), subtracts that value from today's date, and returns the date num_days ago.

Calculate the date num_days ago def get_date ( num_days ) : today = datetime . utcnow ( ) . date ( ) return today - timedelta ( days = num_days )

The script uses get_date() with the offset_days and historical_days variables to calculate the appropriate date range ( min_date and max_date ) when it queries the Analytics GraphQL API.

​ Query the Analytics GraphQL API

The get_cf_graphql() function assembles a request to the Analytics GraphQL API. The headers include the data for authentication.

The payload contains the GraphQL query. For help getting started with GraphQL queries, see Querying basics.

Note that the braces used in the GraphQL query are doubled to escape them in Python.

Query the Network Analytics GraphQL API def get_cf_graphql ( ) : headers = { 'content-type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Auth-Email' : api_email , 'Authorization: Bearer' : api_token } payload = f'''{{"query": "query ipFlowEventLog( $accountTag: string, $filter: AccountIpFlows1mAttacksGroupsFilter_InputObject) {{ viewer {{ accounts( filter: {{ accountTag: $accountTag }} ) {{ ipFlows1mAttacksGroups( filter: $filter, limit: 10000, orderBy: [min_datetimeMinute_ASC] ) {{ dimensions {{ attackId, attackDestinationIP, attackDestinationPort, attackMitigationType, attackSourcePort, attackType }}, avg {{ bitsPerSecond, packetsPerSecond }}, min {{ datetimeMinute, bitsPerSecond, packetsPerSecond }}, max {{ datetimeMinute, bitsPerSecond, packetsPerSecond }}, sum {{ bits, packets}} }} }} }} }}", "variables": {{ "accountTag":" { api_account } ", "filter": {{ "AND":[{{"date_geq":" { min_date } "}}, {{"date_leq": " { max_date } "}}] }} }} }}''' r = requests . post ( url , data = payload , headers = headers ) return r . text

​ Convert the data to CSV

Use a tool such as the open-source pandas External link icon Open external link library ( pd ) to convert the GraphQL data to CSV. In this example, the convert_to_csv() function does a bit of JSON processing before conversion—normalizing the data, selecting only the desired data, and renaming the columns so that they are user friendly.

The result is output to file in the directory specified by file_dir .

Convert the data to CSV def convert_to_csv ( ) : network_analytics = pd . read_json ( raw_data ) [ 'data' ] [ 'viewer' ] [ 'accounts' ] network_analytics_normalized = pd . json_normalize ( network_analytics , 'ipFlows1mAttacksGroups' ) network_analytics_abridged = network_analytics_normalized [ [ 'dimensions.attackId' , 'min.datetimeMinute' , 'max.datetimeMinute' , 'dimensions.attackMitigationType' , 'dimensions.attackType' , 'dimensions.attackDestinationIP' , 'max.packetsPerSecond' ] ] network_analytics_abridged . columns = [ 'Attack ID' , 'Start date/time' , 'End date/time' , 'Action taken' , 'Attack type' , 'Destination IP' , 'Max packets/second' ] network_analytics_abridged . to_csv ( "{}network-analytics-{}.csv" . format ( file_dir , min_date ) ) max_date = get_date ( offset_days ) min_date = get_date ( historical_days ) raw_data = get_cf_graphql ( ) convert_to_csv ( )

​ Complete script