NAv2 node reference

​ Main nodes

Main nodes provide deep packet-level information about traffic and attacks for Spectrum customers and Magic Transit customers.

Use the main node to query traffic and attacks at a high level, as seen at the Cloudflare edge:

Product Main node Spectrum spectrumNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups Magic Transit magicTransitNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

To query more specific details about attacks, use the attack nodes.

Each row represents a packet sample. The sample rate of main nodes is 1/10,000 packets.

If you are using both Magic Transit and Spectrum for IP addresses that overlap, you can use only the Magic Transit node.

​ Attack nodes

Provides information about DDoS attacks detected and mitigated by Cloudflare's main DDoS protection system, the denial of service daemon (dosd). This node includes attack metadata such as:

attackStartDateTime

attackEndDatetime

attackType

attackSourceIp

Each row represents an attack event. Each attack has a unique ID.

The sample rate is 1/10,000 packets.

Adjusting attack mitigation To adjust mitigation sensitivities and actions, or to define expression filters that exclude or include traffic from mitigation actions, customize the L3/4 DDoS Managed Ruleset External link icon Open external link.

Complements the information in the dosdAttackAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups node. Provides deep packet-level information about DDoS attack packets mitigated by dosd, including fields such as:

ipProtocol

ipv4Checksum

ipv4Options

tcpSequenceNumber

tcpChecksum

icmpCode

Each row represents a packet sample. The sample rate is 1/10,000 packets.

This node is only available to Magic Transit customers. Provides metadata about out-of-state TCP DDoS attacks mitigated by flowtrackd, Cloudflare’s Advanced TCP Protection system.

flowtrackd does not use the following ID fields: attack ID, rule ID, and ruleset ID.

The sample rate is dynamic and based on the volume of packets, ranging from 1/100 to 1/10,000 packets.

This node is only available to Magic Transit customers. Provides information about packets that were matched against customer-configured Magic Firewall External link icon Open external link rules.

Each row represents a packet sample that matches a Magic Firewall rule.

Magic Firewall does not use attack IDs, only rule IDs and ruleset IDs.

The sample rate is 1/100 packets.