Limits

Data accessibility

The GraphQL Analytics API is available to all Cloudflare users; however, users on larger plans have access to a greater selection of data sets and can query over broader historical intervals.

Data node access (by customer plan)

Use the table below to identify which data nodes are included in your customer plan and the range of historical data you can query. For example, Free plans have access to the last 24 hours of browserPerf1mGroups data, while Enterprise plans have access to the last 30 days.

Info Access to Network Analytics ipFlows nodes is only available to Enterprise customers using Cloudflare Magic Transit External link icon Open external link or BYOIP for Spectrum External link icon Open external link

Data node Free Pro Business Enterprise browserPerf1mGroups 24 hours 7 days 30 days 30 days firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups 14 days 14 days 30 days 30 days firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups n/a 3 days 30 days 30 days firewallEventsAdaptive 14 days 14 days 30 days 30 days firewallRulePreviewGroups n/a n/a n/a 30 days healthCheckEventsGroups n/a 3 days 30 days 90 days healthCheckEvents n/a 3 days 30 days 90 days httpRequests1dByColoGroups n/a n/a n/a 365 days httpRequests1dGroups 365 days 365 days 365 days 365 days httpRequests1hGroups 3 days 7 days 30 days 90 days httpRequests1mByColoGroups n/a n/a n/a 7 days httpRequests1mGroups n/a 24 hours 3 days 7 days ipFlows1mGroups n/a n/a n/a 30 days ipFlows1hGroups n/a n/a n/a 6 months ipFlows1dGroups n/a n/a n/a 1 year ipFlows1mAttackGroups n/a n/a n/a 1 year loadBalancingRequestsGroups n/a 3 days 30 days 30 days loadBalancingRequests n/a 3 days 30 days 30 days synAvgPps1mGroups n/a n/a n/a 7 days magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups n/a n/a n/a 7 days

Query settings for account limits

To obtain specific information regarding account limits for a particular data node, use the settings node.

The example query below demonstrates how to retrieve account limits for the browserPerf1mGroups data node. The example queries the following fields:

Field Description enabled Returns true if the data set (node) is available for the current plan. maxDuration Defines the maximum time period (in seconds) that can be requested in one query (varies by data node). maxNumberOfFields Defines the maximum number of fields that can be requested in one query (varies by data node). maxPageSize Defines the maximum number of records that can be returned in one query (varies by data node). notOlderThan Limits how far back in the record a query can search (in seconds, varies by data set and plan).

Example query

{ viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { settings { browserPerf1mGroups { maxDuration maxNumberOfFields maxPageSize enabled notOlderThan } } } } }

{ "data" : { "viewer" : { "zones" : [ { "settings" : { "browserPerf1mGroups" : { "enabled" : true , "maxDuration" : 2592000 , "maxNumberOfFields" : 30 , "maxPageSize" : 10000 , "notOlderThan" : 2595600 } } } ] } } , "errors" : null }

Query limits

In addition to access restrictions, there are limits on the volume of data that a query can return, and there are user limits on daily data volume. The following limits apply in addition to the general rate limits enforced by the Cloudflare API:

A zone-scoped query can include up to 10 zones.

Account-scoped queries can aggregate data for up to 1,000 zones —queries that involve aggregated data across more than 1,000 zones return with an error.

—queries that involve aggregated data across more than 1,000 zones return with an error. Queries can request up to 30 fields —this limit is indicated by maxNumberOfFields in settings .

—this limit is indicated by in . Responses can return up to 10,000 records—this limit is indicated by maxPageSize in settings .

Queries must explicitly specify the upper bound of records to return, using the limit argument, as in the example below.