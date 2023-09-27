Connecting your application

In this guide, you will learn how to connect your application to your AI Gateway. You will need to have an AI Gateway created to continue with this guide.

Once you have configured a Gateway in the AI Gateway dashboard, click on “API Endpoints” to find your AI Gateway endpoint. AI Gateway offers multiple endpoints for each Gateway you create - one endpoint per provider, and one Universal Endpoint.

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY

AI Gateway offers multiple endpoints for each Gateway you create - one endpoint per provider, and one Universal Endpoint. The Universal Endpoint requires some adjusting to your schema, but supports additional features. Some of these features are, for example, retrying a request if it fails the first time, or configuring a fallback model/provider when a request fails.

You can use the Universal endpoint to contact every provider. The payload is expecting an array of message, and each message is an object with the following parameters:

provider : the name of the provider you would like to direct this message to. Can be openai/huggingface/replicate

: the name of the provider you would like to direct this message to. Can be openai/huggingface/replicate endpoint : the pathname of the provider API you’re trying to reach. For example, on OpenAI it can be chat/completions , and for HuggingFace this might be bigstar/code . See more in the sections that are specific to each provider.

: the pathname of the provider API you’re trying to reach. For example, on OpenAI it can be , and for HuggingFace this might be . See more in the sections that are specific to each provider. authorization : the content of the Authorization HTTP Header that should be used when contacting this provider. This usually starts with “Token” or “Bearer”.

: the content of the Authorization HTTP Header that should be used when contacting this provider. This usually starts with “Token” or “Bearer”. query : the payload as the provider expects it in their official API.

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY -X POST \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '[ { "provider": "huggingface", "endpoint": "bigcode/starcoder", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer $TOKEN", "Content-Type": "application/json" }, "query": { "input": "console.log" } }, { "provider": "openai", "endpoint": "chat/completions", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer $TOKEN", "Content-Type": "application/json" }, "query": { "model": "gpt-3.5-turbo", "stream": true, "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] } }, { "provider": "replicate", "endpoint": "predictions", "authorization": "Token $TOKEN", "query": { "version": "2796ee9483c3fd7aa2e171d38f4ca12251a30609463dcfd4cd76703f22e96cdf", "input": { "prompt": "What is Cloudflare?" } } } ]'

The above will send a request to HuggingFace Inference API, if it fails it will proceed to OpenAI, and then Replicate.

​​ Workers AI

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai/

When making requests to Workers AI, replace https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ACCOUNT_TAG/ai/run in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai .

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai/@cloudflare/meta-llama/llama-2-7b -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Token $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "Where did the phrase ' Hello World ' come from" } }'

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai

When making requests to OpenAI, replace https://api.openai.com/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai .

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai/chat/completions -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data ' { "model": "gpt-3.5-turbo", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "how to build a wooden spoon in 3 short steps? give as short as answer as possible" } ] } '

If you’re using a library like openai-node, set the baseURL to your OpenAI endpoint like this:

index.js import OpenAI from 'openai' ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : 'my api key' , baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openai" } ) ;

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface

When making requests to HuggingFace Inference API, replace https://api-inference.huggingface.co/models/ in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface . Note that the model you’re trying to access should come right after, for example https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder .

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "inputs": "console.log" }'

If you are using the HuggingFace.js library, you can set your inference endpoint like this:

index.js import { HfInferenceEndpoint } from '@huggingface/inference' const hf = new HfInferenceEndpoint ( "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway}/huggingface/gpt2" , env . HF_API_TOKEN ) ;

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/replicate

When making requests to OpenAI, replace https://api.replicate.com/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/replicate .

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/replicate/predictions -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Token $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "version": "2796ee9483c3fd7aa2e171d38f4ca12251a30609463dcfd4cd76703f22e96cdf", "input": { "prompt": "What is Cloudflare?" } }'