HTTP requests

BotScore Cloudflare Bot Score. Scores below 30 are commonly associated with automated traffic. Available for Bot Management customers (please contact your account team to enable). int

BotScoreSrc Detection engine responsible for generating the Bot Score.

Possible values are Not Computed | Heuristics | Machine Learning | Behavioral Analysis | Verified Bot | JS Fingerprinting | Cloudflare Service string

BotTags Type of bot traffic (if available). See Bot Tags External link icon Open external link for the list of potential values. Available in Logpush v2 only. array [string]

CacheCacheStatus unknown | miss | expired | updating | stale | hit | ignored | bypass | revalidated string

CacheResponseBytes Number of bytes returned by the cache int

CacheResponseStatus (deprecated) HTTP status code returned by the cache to the edge. All requests (including non-cacheable ones) go through the cache. Also see CacheCacheStatus field. int

CacheTieredFill Tiered Cache was used to serve this request bool

ClientASN Client AS number int

ClientCountry Country of the client IP address string

ClientDeviceType Client device type string

ClientIP IP address of the client string

ClientIPClass unknown | clean | badHost | searchEngine | allowlist | greylist | monitoringService | securityScanner | noRecord | scan | backupService | mobilePlatform | tor string

ClientMTLSAuthCertFingerprint The SHA256 fingerprint of the certificate presented by the client during mTLS authentication. Only populated on the first request on an mTLS connection. Available in Logpush v2 only. string

ClientMTLSAuthStatus The status of mTLS authentication. Only populated on the first request on an mTLS connection. Available in Logpush v2 only.

Possible values are unknown | ok | absent | untrusted | notyetvalid | expired string

ClientRequestBytes Number of bytes in the client request int

ClientRequestHost Host requested by the client string

ClientRequestMethod HTTP method of client request string

ClientRequestPath URI path requested by the client string

ClientRequestProtocol HTTP protocol of client request string

ClientRequestReferer HTTP request referrer string

ClientRequestScheme The URL scheme requested by the visitor. Available in Logpush v2 only. string

ClientRequestSource Identifies requests as coming from an external source or another service within Cloudflare. Available in Logpush v2 only. string

ClientRequestURI URI requested by the client string

ClientRequestUserAgent User agent reported by the client string

ClientSSLCipher Client SSL cipher string

ClientSSLProtocol Client SSL (TLS) protocol string

ClientSrcPort Client source port int

ClientTCPRTTMs The smoothed average of TCP round-trip time (SRTT). For the initial request on a connection, this is measured only during connection setup. For a subsequent request on the same connection, it is measured over the entire connection lifetime up until the time that request is received. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

ClientXRequestedWith X-Requested-With HTTP header string

EdgeCFConnectingO2O True if the request looped through multiple zones on the Cloudflare edge. This is considered an orange to orange (o2o) request. Available in Logpush v2 only. bool

EdgeColoCode IATA airport code of data center that received the request string

EdgeColoID Cloudflare edge colo id int

EdgeEndTimestamp Timestamp at which the edge finished sending response to the client int or string

EdgePathingOp Indicates what type of response was issued for this request (unknown = no specific action) string

EdgePathingSrc Details how the request was classified based on security checks (unknown = no specific classification) string

EdgePathingStatus Indicates what data was used to determine the handling of this request (unknown = no data) string

EdgeRateLimitAction The action taken by the blocking rule; empty if no action taken.

Possible values are unknown | simulate | ban | challenge | jsChallenge string

EdgeRateLimitID The internal rule ID of the rate-limiting rule that triggered a block (ban) or log action. 0 if no action taken. int

EdgeRequestHost Host header on the request from the edge to the origin string

EdgeResponseBodyBytes Size of the HTTP response body returned to clients. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

EdgeResponseBytes Number of bytes returned by the edge to the client int

EdgeResponseCompressionRatio Edge response compression ratio float

EdgeResponseContentType Edge response Content-Type header value string

EdgeResponseStatus HTTP status code returned by Cloudflare to the client int

EdgeServerIP IP of the edge server making a request to the origin string

EdgeStartTimestamp Timestamp at which the edge received request from the client int or string

EdgeTimeToFirstByteMs Total view of Time To First Byte as measured at Cloudflare's edge. Starts after a TCP connection is established and ends when Cloudflare begins returning the first byte of a response to eyeballs. Includes TLS handshake time (for new connections) and origin response time. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

FirewallMatchesActions Array of actions the Cloudflare firewall products performed on this request. The individual firewall products associated with this action be found in FirewallMatchesSources and their respective RuleIds can be found in FirewallMatchesRuleIDs. The length of the array is the same as FirewallMatchesRuleIDs and FirewallMatchesSources.

Possible actions are unknown | allow | block | challenge | jschallenge | log | connectionClose | challengeSolved | challengeFailed | challengeBypassed | jschallengeSolved | jschallengeFailed | jschallengeBypassed | bypass | managedChallenge | managedChallengeSkipped | managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved | managedChallengeInteractiveSolved | managedChallengeBypassed array [string]

FirewallMatchesRuleIDs Array of RuleIDs of the firewall product that has matched the request. The firewall product associated with the RuleID can be found in FirewallMatchesSources. The length of the array is the same as FirewallMatchesActions and FirewallMatchesSources. array [string]

FirewallMatchesSources The firewall products that matched the request. The same product can appear multiple times, which indicates different rules or actions that were activated. The RuleIDs can be found in FirewallMatchesRuleIDs, the actions can be found in FirewallMatchesActions. The length of the array is the same as FirewallMatchesRuleIDs and FirewallMatchesActions. Validation matches only appear in Logpush and are not supported in Logpull.

Possible sources are unknown | asn | country | ip | ipRange | securityLevel | zoneLockdown | waf | firewallRules | uaBlock | rateLimit | bic | hot | l7ddos | validation | botFight | apiShield | botManagement | dlp | firewallManaged | firewallCustom array [string]

OriginDNSResponseTimeMs Time taken to receive a DNS response for an origin name. Usually 0, but may be longer if a CNAME record is used. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

OriginIP IP of the origin server string

OriginRequestHeaderSendDurationMs Time taken to send request headers to origin after establishing a connection. Note that this value is usually 0. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

OriginResponseBytes (deprecated) Number of bytes returned by the origin server int

OriginResponseDurationMs Upstream response time, measured from the first datacenter that receives a request. Includes time taken by Argo Smart Routing and Tiered Cache, plus time to connect and receive a response from origin servers. This field replaces OriginResponseTime. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

OriginResponseHTTPExpires Value of the origin 'expires' header in RFC1123 format string

OriginResponseHTTPLastModified Value of the origin 'last-modified' header in RFC1123 format string

OriginResponseHeaderReceiveDurationMs Time taken for origin to return response headers after Cloudflare finishes sending request headers. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

OriginResponseStatus Status returned by the origin server int

OriginResponseTime (deprecated) Number of nanoseconds it took the origin to return the response to edge int

OriginSSLProtocol SSL (TLS) protocol used to connect to the origin string

OriginTCPHandshakeDurationMs Time taken to complete TCP handshake with origin. This will be 0 if an origin connection is reused. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

OriginTLSHandshakeDurationMs Time taken to complete TLS handshake with origin. This will be 0 if an origin connection is reused. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

ParentRayID Ray ID of the parent request if this request was made using a Worker script string

RayID ID of the request string

SecurityLevel The security level configured at the time of this request. This is used to determine the sensitivity of the IP Reputation system. string

SmartRouteColoID The Cloudflare datacenter used to connect to the origin server if Argo Smart Routing is used. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

UpperTierColoID The "upper tier" datacenter that was checked for a cached copy if Tiered Cache is used. Available in Logpush v2 only. int

WAFAction Action taken by the WAF, if triggered string

WAFFlags (deprecated) Additional configuration flags: simulate (0x1) | null string

WAFMatchedVar (deprecated) The full name of the most-recently matched variable string

WAFProfile low | med | high string

WAFRuleID ID of the applied WAF rule string

WAFRuleMessage Rule message associated with the triggered rule string

WorkerCPUTime Amount of time in microseconds spent executing a worker, if any int

WorkerStatus Status returned from worker daemon string

WorkerSubrequest Whether or not this request was a worker subrequest bool

WorkerSubrequestCount Number of subrequests issued by a worker when handling this request int

ZoneID Internal zone ID int