Firewall events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
firewall_events.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|Action
|The code of the first-class action the Cloudflare Firewall took on this request.
Possible actions are unknown | allow | block | challenge | jschallenge | log | connectionclose | challengesolved | challengefailed | challengebypassed | jschallengesolved | jschallengefailed | jschallengebypassed | bypass | managedchallenge | managedchallengeskipped | managedchallengenoninteractivesolved | managedchallengeinteractivesolved | managedchallengebypassed
|string
|ClientASN
|The ASN number of the visitor
|int
|ClientASNDescription
|The ASN of the visitor as string
|string
|ClientCountry
|Country from which request originated
|string
|ClientIP
|The visitor's IP address (IPv4 or IPv6)
|string
|ClientIPClass
|The classification of the visitor's IP address, possible values are: unknown | clean | badHost | searchEngine | allowlist | greylist | monitoringService | securityScanner | noRecord | scan | backupService | mobilePlatform | tor
|string
|ClientRefererHost
|The referer host
|string
|ClientRefererPath
|The referer path requested by visitor
|string
|ClientRefererQuery
|The referer query-string was requested by the visitor
|string
|ClientRefererScheme
|The referer URL scheme requested by the visitor
|string
|ClientRequestHost
|The HTTP hostname requested by the visitor
|string
|ClientRequestMethod
|The HTTP method used by the visitor
|string
|ClientRequestPath
|The path requested by visitor
|string
|ClientRequestProtocol
|The version of HTTP protocol requested by the visitor
|string
|ClientRequestQuery
|The query-string was requested by the visitor
|string
|ClientRequestScheme
|The URL scheme requested by the visitor
|string
|ClientRequestUserAgent
|Visitor's user-agent string
|string
|Datetime
|The date and time the event occurred at the edge
|int or string
|EdgeColoCode
|The airport code of the Cloudflare datacenter that served this request
|string
|EdgeResponseStatus
|HTTP response status code returned to browser
|int
|Kind
|The kind of event, currently only possible values are: firewall
|string
|MatchIndex
|Rules match index in the chain
|int
|Metadata
|Additional product-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by Cloudflare security product and can change over time
|object
|OriginResponseStatus
|HTTP origin response status code returned to browser
|int
|OriginatorRayID
|The RayID of the request that issued the challenge/jschallenge
|string
|RayID
|The RayID of the request
|string
|RuleID
|The Cloudflare security product-specific RuleID triggered by this request
|string
|Source
|The Cloudflare security product triggered by this request.
Possible sources are unknown | asn | country | ip | iprange | securitylevel | zonelockdown | waf | firewallrules | uablock | ratelimit | bic | hot | l7ddos | validation | botfight | apishield | botmanagement | dlp | firewallmanaged | firewallcustom
|string