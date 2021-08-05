Firewall events

Action The code of the first-class action the Cloudflare Firewall took on this request.

Possible actions are unknown | allow | block | challenge | jschallenge | log | connectionclose | challengesolved | challengefailed | challengebypassed | jschallengesolved | jschallengefailed | jschallengebypassed | bypass | managedchallenge | managedchallengeskipped | managedchallengenoninteractivesolved | managedchallengeinteractivesolved | managedchallengebypassed string

ClientASN The ASN number of the visitor int

ClientASNDescription The ASN of the visitor as string string

ClientCountry Country from which request originated string

ClientIP The visitor's IP address (IPv4 or IPv6) string

ClientIPClass The classification of the visitor's IP address, possible values are: unknown | clean | badHost | searchEngine | allowlist | greylist | monitoringService | securityScanner | noRecord | scan | backupService | mobilePlatform | tor string

ClientRefererHost The referer host string

ClientRefererPath The referer path requested by visitor string

ClientRefererQuery The referer query-string was requested by the visitor string

ClientRefererScheme The referer URL scheme requested by the visitor string

ClientRequestHost The HTTP hostname requested by the visitor string

ClientRequestMethod The HTTP method used by the visitor string

ClientRequestPath The path requested by visitor string

ClientRequestProtocol The version of HTTP protocol requested by the visitor string

ClientRequestQuery The query-string was requested by the visitor string

ClientRequestScheme The URL scheme requested by the visitor string

ClientRequestUserAgent Visitor's user-agent string string

Datetime The date and time the event occurred at the edge int or string

EdgeColoCode The airport code of the Cloudflare datacenter that served this request string

EdgeResponseStatus HTTP response status code returned to browser int

Kind The kind of event, currently only possible values are: firewall string

MatchIndex Rules match index in the chain int

Metadata Additional product-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by Cloudflare security product and can change over time object

OriginResponseStatus HTTP origin response status code returned to browser int

OriginatorRayID The RayID of the request that issued the challenge/jschallenge string

RayID The RayID of the request string

RuleID The Cloudflare security product-specific RuleID triggered by this request string