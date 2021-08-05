Skip to content
Logs
Logs
Gateway HTTP

The descriptions below detail the fields available for gateway_http.

FieldValueType
AccountIDCloudflare account tagstring
ActionAction performed by gateway on the HTTP requeststring
BlockedFileHashHash of the file blocked in the response, if anystring
BlockedFileNameFile name blocked in the request, if anystring
BlockedFileReasonReason file was blocked in the response, if anystring
BlockedFileSizeFile size(bytes) blocked in the response, if anystring
BlockedFileTypeFile type blocked in the response eg. exe, bin, if anystring
DatetimeThe date and time the corresponding HTTP request was madeint or string
DestinationIPDestination ip of the requeststring
DestinationPortDestination port of the requeststring
DeviceIDUUID of the device where the HTTP request originated fromstring
DownloadedFileNamesList of files downloaded in the HTTP requestarray[string]
EmailEmail used to authenticate the clientstring
HTTPHostContent of the host header in the HTTP requeststring
HTTPMethodHTTP request methodstring
HTTPVersionVersion name for the HTTP requeststring
IsIsolatedIf the requested was isolated with Cloudflare Browser Isolation or notbool
PolicyIDThe gateway policy UUID applied to the request, if anystring
RefererContents of the referer header in the HTTP requeststring
RequestIDCloudflare request ID. This might be empty on bypass actionstring
SourceIPSource ip of the requeststring
SourcePortSource port of the requeststring
URLHTTP request URLstring
UploadedFileNamesList of files uploaded in the HTTP requestarray[string]
UserAgentContents of the user agent header in the HTTP requeststring
UserIDUser identity where the HTTP request originated fromstring