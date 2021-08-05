Gateway HTTP

AccountID Cloudflare account tag string

Action Action performed by gateway on the HTTP request string

BlockedFileHash Hash of the file blocked in the response, if any string

BlockedFileName File name blocked in the request, if any string

BlockedFileReason Reason file was blocked in the response, if any string

BlockedFileSize File size(bytes) blocked in the response, if any string

BlockedFileType File type blocked in the response eg. exe, bin, if any string

Datetime The date and time the corresponding HTTP request was made int or string

DestinationIP Destination ip of the request string

DestinationPort Destination port of the request string

DeviceID UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from string

DownloadedFileNames List of files downloaded in the HTTP request array [string]

Email Email used to authenticate the client string

HTTPHost Content of the host header in the HTTP request string

HTTPMethod HTTP request method string

HTTPVersion Version name for the HTTP request string

IsIsolated If the requested was isolated with Cloudflare Browser Isolation or not bool

PolicyID The gateway policy UUID applied to the request, if any string

Referer Contents of the referer header in the HTTP request string

RequestID Cloudflare request ID. This might be empty on bypass action string

SourceIP Source ip of the request string

SourcePort Source port of the request string

URL HTTP request URL string

UploadedFileNames List of files uploaded in the HTTP request array [string]

UserAgent Contents of the user agent header in the HTTP request string