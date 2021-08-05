Glossary
Terminology categories
General Terms
Request
A record of each request that has been processed through the Cloudflare network
Origin requests
Requests served from the origin server
Cached requests
The number of requests served from Cloudflare without having to hit the origin server. Cached requests are the sum of all requests where CacheCacheStatus equals hit, stale, updating, ignored. This doesn’t include revalidated since the request had to be sent to the origin server.
Uncached requests
The number of requests that are not cached and therefore, are served from the origin server. Uncached requests are the sum of all requests where CacheCacheStatus doesn’t equal to hit, stale, updating, or ignored.
Total bandwidth (Total egress bandwidth, Edge bandwidth)
The amount of data transferred from Cloudflare to end users within a certain period of time. Total bandwidth equals the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes for a certain period of time.
Origin bandwidth (Origin egress bandwidth)
The amount of data transferred from the origin server to Cloudflare within a certain period of time. Origin bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where OriginResponseStatus doesn’t equal 0.
Cached bandwidth (Cached egress bandwidth)
The amount of bandwidth served from Cloudflare without hitting the origin server. Cached bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where CacheCacheStatus equals hit, stale, updating, ignored, or revalidated.
Saved bandwidth (Saved egress bandwidth)
The percentage of bandwidth saved by caching on the Cloudflare network.
Uncached bandwidth (Uncached egress bandwidth)
The amount of bandwidth that is not cached and therefore, is served from the origin. Uncached bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where CacheCacheStatus doesn’t equal hit, stale, updating, ignored, or revalidated.
Static content
Website content that can be delivered to an end user directly from cache, without hitting the origin server
Dynamic content
Website content that has to be fetched from the origin server
Edge response status code
HTTP response code sent from Cloudflare to the client (end user). The Cloudflare dashboard Analytics app uses the edge response status code.
Origin response status code
HTTP response code sent from the origin server to Cloudflare
Threat related terms
Threat
Any event that can potentially cause serious damage and lead to site attacks. In addition to threat analytics, you can monitor search engine crawlers visiting your websites. Cloudflare uses the IP reputation of a visitor to decide whether to present a challenge. A Cloudflare internal algorithm calculates an IP's reputation and assigns a threat score that ranges from 0 to 100.
The security levels and the challenge display criteria are:
- High - for scores greater than 0
- Medium - for scores greater than 14
- Low - for scores greater than 24
- Essentially off - for scores greater than 49
Total Threats Stopped
Indicates the number of suspicious and bad requests aimed at your site
Bad browser
This value results from the Cloudflare Browser Integrity Check (BIC) feature. It indicates that the source of the request was not legitimate or that the request itself was malicious. Users would see a Cloudflare error 1010 page in their browser. Cloudflare's Browser Integrity Check looks for common HTTP headers used most often by spammers, and blocks access to your page. It also challenges visitors that do not have a user agent or use a non-standard user agent (commonly used by bots, crawlers, or visitors).
Blocked hotlink
This value results from the Cloudflare Hotlink Protection feature. Hotlink Protection ensures that other sites cannot use your bandwidth by building pages that link to images hosted on your server. Cloudflare customers can turn this feature feature on and off.
Bad IP
A request that came from an IP address that is not trusted by Cloudflare based on the Threat Score
Country block
Requests from countries that were blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
IP block (user)
Requests from specific IP addresses that were blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
IP range block (/16)
A /16 IP range that was blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
IP range block (/24)
A /24 IP range that was blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
IPv6 block (user)
Requests from specific IPv6 addresses that were blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
IPv6 range block (/64)
A /64 IPv6 range that was blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
IPv6 range block (/48)
A /48 IPv6 range that was blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
IPv6 range block (/32)
A /32 IPv6 range that was blocked based on the user configuration set in the Cloudflare Firewall app
Captcha Error
Requests made by a bot that failed to pass the Captcha challenge.
New Captcha (user)
Challenge based on user configurations set for visitor’s IP in either the Web Application Firewall (WAF) or the Firewall app
Traffic related terms
NoRecord
No record was found about this request/IP to classify it somewhere else.
Allowlist
The request has been sent from an allowlisted IP address.
SearchEngine
The search engine used to send the request
BadHost
A bad host header or no host header was used
backupService
Backup service
monitoringService
Monitoring service
Tor
The request was made using a Tor browser
BadIP
A request coming from an IP address that is not trusted by Cloudflare based on the Threat Score
WAF Events
Events that been triggered based on Web Applications Firewall rules