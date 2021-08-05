Enabling log retention
By default, your HTTP request logs are not retained. When using the Logpull API for the first time, you will need to enable retention. You can also turn off retention at any time. Note that after retention is turned off, previously saved logs will be available until the retention period expires (see Data retention period).
Endpoints
There are two endpoints for managing log retention:
GET /logs/control/retention/flag- returns whether retention is on
POST /logs/control/retention/flag- turns retention on or off
Example API requests using cURL
Check whether log retention is turned on:
curl -s -H "X-Auth-Email: <REDACTED>" -H "X-Auth-Key: <REDACTED>" GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logs/control/retention/flag" | jq .
Response
{
"errors": [],
"messages": [],
"result": {
"flag": false
},
"success": true
}
Turn on log retention:
curl -s -H "X-Auth-Email: <REDACTED>" -H "X-Auth-Key: <REDACTED>" POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logs/control/retention/flag" -d'{"flag":true}' | jq .
Parameters
- flag - can be either
trueor
false
Response
{
"errors": [],
"messages": [],
"result": {
"flag": true
},
"success": true
}
Audit
Turning log retention on or off is recorded in Cloudflare Audit Logs.