Enable Amazon S3

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Amazon S3 via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

Enable Logpush to Amazon S3 via the dashboard.

To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps. Select the data set you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. You can add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select Amazon S3. Enter or select the following destination information: Bucket path

Daily subfolders

Bucket region

Encryption constraint in bucket policy

For Grant Cloudflare access to upload files to your bucket , make sure your bucket has a policy (if you did not add it already): Copy the JSON policy, then go to your bucket in the Amazon S3 console and paste the policy in Permissions > Bucket Policy and click Save

, make sure your bucket has a policy (if you did not add it already): Click Validate access. Enter the Ownership token (included in a file or log Cloudflare sends to your provider) and click Prove ownership. To find the ownership token, click the Open button in the Overview tab of the ownership challenge file. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.

Once connected, Cloudflare lists Amazon S3 as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.

​ Manage via API

Cloudflare uses Amazon Identity and Access Management (IAM) to gain access to your S3 bucket. The Cloudflare IAM user needs PutObject permission for the bucket.

Logs are written into that bucket as gzipped objects using the S3 Access Control List (ACL) Bucket-owner-full-control permission.

Only roles with Cloudflare Log Share edit permissions can read and configure Logpush jobs because job configurations may contain sensitive information. Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job.

For illustrative purposes, imagine that you want to store logs in the bucket burritobot, in the logs directory. The S3 URL would then be s3://burritobot/logs .

To enable Logpush to Amazon S3:

Create an S3 bucket. See instructions from Amazon External link icon Open external link. Note: buckets in China regions (cn-north-1, cn-northwest-1) are currently not supported. Edit and paste the policy below into S3 > Bucket > Permissions > Bucket Policy (make sure to replace the Resource value with your own bucket path):

{

"Id" : "Policy1506627184792" ,

"Version" : "2012-10-17" ,

"Statement" : [

{

"Sid" : "Stmt1506627150918" ,

"Action" : [

"s3:PutObject"

] ,

"Effect" : "Allow" ,

"Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::burritobot/logs/*" ,

"Principal" : {

"AWS" : [

"arn:aws:iam::391854517948:user/cloudflare-logpush"

]

}

}

]

}

