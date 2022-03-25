❮ Back to FAQ

Common calculations

​​ How can I calculate bytes served by the origin from Cloudflare Logs?

The best way to calculate bytes served by the origin is to use the CacheResponseBytes field in Cloudflare Logs, and to filter only requests that come from the origin. Make sure to filter out OriginResponseStatus values 0 and 304 , which indicate a revalidated response.

​​ How do I calculate bandwidth usage for my zone?