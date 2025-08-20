Prisma Postgres
Connect Hyperdrive to a Prisma Postgres database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Prisma Postgres ↗ database.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Prisma Postgres database by using your existing database connection string.
- Go to the Prisma Data Platform Console ↗ and select the project (database) you wish to connect to.
- Select Connect to your database > Any client.
- Select Generate database credentials. Copy the connection string for your Prisma Postgres database.
- Edit the connection string to make it compatible with Hyperdrive.
- Add the database name after the port. You may remove any query parameters, such as
?sslmode=require.
- The final string will look like:
With this connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Go to Storage & Databases > Hyperdrive.
- Select Create Configuration.
- Fill out the form, including the connection string.
- Select Create.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI:
-
Open your terminal and run the following command. Replace
<NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG>with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_nameplaceholders with those specific to your database:
-
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the
node-postgres driver:
If using TypeScript, install the types package:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a new
Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive
connectionString:
Prisma Postgres has limits on the number of direct connections that can be made to the database using Hyperdrive. Refer to Prisma Postgres limits ↗.
- From the Cloudflare Hyperdrive dashboard ↗, select your newly created Hyperdrive configuration.
- Go to Settings.
- In Origin connection limit, select Edit Settings, and set your maximum connections to a number that is lower than your Prisma connection limit.
-
Edit your existing Hyperdrive configuration with the
--origin-connection-limitparameter:
Replace
<HYPERDRIVE_ID>with your Hyperdrive configuration ID and set the connection limit to a number that is less than your Prisma connection limit.
-
Verify the configuration change:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
