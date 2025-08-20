 Skip to content
Connect Hyperdrive to a Prisma Postgres database.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Prisma Postgres database.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Prisma Postgres database by using your existing database connection string.

Prisma Data Platform

  1. Go to the Prisma Data Platform Console and select the project (database) you wish to connect to.
  2. Select Connect to your database > Any client.
  3. Select Generate database credentials. Copy the connection string for your Prisma Postgres database.
  4. Edit the connection string to make it compatible with Hyperdrive.
  • Add the database name after the port. You may remove any query parameters, such as ?sslmode=require.
  • The final string will look like:
postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

With this connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

  • The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
  • The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
  • The password associated with that username.
  • The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres.

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Go to Storage & Databases > Hyperdrive.
  3. Select Create Configuration.
  4. Fill out the form, including the connection string.
  5. Select Create.

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the node-postgres driver:

Terminal window
npm i pg@>8.16.3

If using TypeScript, install the types package:

Terminal window
npm i -D @types/pg

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2024-09-23",
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
    }
  ]
}

Create a new Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive connectionString:

// filepath: src/index.ts
import { Client } from "pg";


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext): Promise<Response> {
    // Create a new client instance for each request.
    const client = new Client({
      connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString,
    });


    try {
      // Connect to the database
      await client.connect();
      console.log("Connected to PostgreSQL database");


      // Perform a simple query
      const result = await client.query("SELECT * FROM pg_tables");


      // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed
      ctx.waitUntil(client.end());


      return Response.json({
        success: true,
        result: result.rows,
      });
    } catch (error: any) {
      console.error("Database error:", error.message);


      new Response('Internal error occurred', { status: 500 });
    }
  },
};

4. Configure Hyperdrive maximum connections

Prisma Postgres has limits on the number of direct connections that can be made to the database using Hyperdrive. Refer to Prisma Postgres limits.

  1. From the Cloudflare Hyperdrive dashboard, select your newly created Hyperdrive configuration.
  2. Go to Settings.
  3. In Origin connection limit, select Edit Settings, and set your maximum connections to a number that is lower than your Prisma connection limit.

Next steps