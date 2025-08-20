This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Prisma Postgres ↗ database.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Prisma Postgres database by using your existing database connection string.

Prisma Data Platform

Go to the Prisma Data Platform Console ↗ and select the project (database) you wish to connect to. Select Connect to your database > Any client. Select Generate database credentials. Copy the connection string for your Prisma Postgres database. Edit the connection string to make it compatible with Hyperdrive.

Add the database name after the port. You may remove any query parameters, such as ?sslmode=require .

. The final string will look like:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/ database_name

With this connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

Dashboard

Wrangler CLI To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Cloudflare dashboard: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to Storage & Databases > Hyperdrive. Select Create Configuration. Fill out the form, including the connection string. Select Create. To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI: Open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database: Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name" This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the node-postgres driver:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i pg @ > 8.16.3 Terminal window yarn add pg @ > 8.16.3 Terminal window pnpm add pg @ > 8.16.3

Note The minimum version of node-postgres required for Hyperdrive is 8.16.3 .

If using TypeScript, install the types package:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i -D @types/pg Terminal window yarn add -D @types/pg Terminal window pnpm add -D @types/pg

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a new Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive connectionString :

// filepath: src/index.ts import { Client } from "pg" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a new client instance for each request. const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , } ) ; try { // Connect to the database await client . connect () ; console . log ( "Connected to PostgreSQL database" ) ; // Perform a simple query const result = await client . query ( "SELECT * FROM pg_tables" ) ; // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed ctx . waitUntil ( client . end ()) ; return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result . rows , } ) ; } catch ( error : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , error . message ) ; new Response ( 'Internal error occurred' , { status : 500 } ) ; } }, };

Note If you expect to be making multiple parallel database queries within a single Worker invocation, consider using a connection pool ( pg.Pool ) ↗ to allow for parallel queries. If doing so, set the max connections of the connection pool to 5 connections. This ensures that the connection pool fits within Workers' concurrent open connections limit of 6, which affect TCP connections that database drivers use.

4. Configure Hyperdrive maximum connections

Prisma Postgres has limits on the number of direct connections that can be made to the database using Hyperdrive. Refer to Prisma Postgres limits ↗.

Note There are two limits to consider here. Origin database's connection limit, set by the origin database provider. This is the maximum number of direct database connections that can be made to the origin database.

Hyperdrive's origin connection limit, set by Hyperdrive. This is the maximum number of database connections that Hyperdrive can make to your origin database (in this case, Prisma Postgres). Hyperdrive's origin connection limit should be lower than the Prisma Postgres connection limit, since Hyperdrive's origin connection limit is a soft limit, and Hyperdrive may create more connections if there are network disruptions that prevent existing connections from being used.

Dashboard

Wrangler CLI From the Cloudflare Hyperdrive dashboard ↗ , select your newly created Hyperdrive configuration. Go to Settings. In Origin connection limit, select Edit Settings, and set your maximum connections to a number that is lower than your Prisma connection limit. Edit your existing Hyperdrive configuration with the --origin-connection-limit parameter: Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive update <HYPERDRIVE_ID> --origin-connection-limit=10 Replace <HYPERDRIVE_ID> with your Hyperdrive configuration ID and set the connection limit to a number that is less than your Prisma connection limit. Verify the configuration change: Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive get <HYPERDRIVE_ID>

Note When connecting to a Prisma Postgres database with Hyperdrive, you should use a driver like node-postgres (pg) or Postgres.js to connect directly to the underlying PostgreSQL database, instead of the Prisma Accelerate extension. Hyperdrive is optimized for database access for Workers, and connects directly to your database to perform global connection pooling and fast query routing.

Next steps