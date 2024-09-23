Connect to PostgreSQL
Hyperdrive supports PostgreSQL and PostgreSQL-compatible databases, popular drivers and Object Relational Mapper (ORM) libraries that use those drivers.
To create a Hyperdrive that connects to an existing PostgreSQL database, use the wrangler CLI or the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
When using wrangler, replace the placeholder value provided to
--connection-string with the connection string for your database:
The command above will output the ID of your Hyperdrive, which you will need to set in the Wrangler configuration file for your Workers project:
This will allow Hyperdrive to generate a dynamic connection string within your Worker that you can pass to your existing database driver. Refer to Driver examples to learn how to set up a database driver with Hyperdrive.
Refer to the Examples documentation for step-by-step guides on how to set up Hyperdrive with several popular database providers.
Hyperdrive uses Workers TCP socket support to support TCP connections to databases. The following table lists the supported database drivers and the minimum version that works with Hyperdrive:
|Driver
|Documentation
|Minimum Version Required
|Notes
|Postgres.js (recommended)
|Postgres.js documentation ↗
postgres@3.4.4
|Supported in both Workers & Pages.
|node-postgres -
pg
|node-postgres -
pg documentation ↗
pg@8.13.0
8.11.4 introduced a bug with URL parsing and will not work.
8.11.5 fixes this. Requires
compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"] and
compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" - refer to Node.js compatibility. Requires wrangler
3.78.7 or later.
|Drizzle
|Drizzle documentation ↗
0.26.2^
|Kysely
|Kysely documentation ↗
0.26.3^
|rust-postgres ↗
|rust-postgres documentation ↗
v0.19.8
|Use the
query_typed ↗ method for best performance.
^ The marked libraries use
node-postgres as a dependency.
Other drivers and ORMs not listed may also be supported: this list is not exhaustive.
Node.js compatibility is required for database drivers, including Postgres.js, and needs to be configured for your Workers project.
To enable both built-in runtime APIs and polyfills for your Worker or Pages project, add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file, and set your compatibility date to September 23rd, 2024 or later. This will enable Node.js compatibility for your Workers project.
Hyperdrive supports the following PostgreSQL TLS (SSL) ↗ connection modes when connecting to your origin database:
|Mode
|Supported
|Details
none
|No
|Hyperdrive does not support insecure plain text connections.
prefer
|No (use
require)
|Hyperdrive will always use TLS.
require
|Yes (default)
|TLS is required, and server certificates are validated (based on WebPKI).
verify-ca
|Not currently supported in beta
|Verifies the server's TLS certificate is signed by a root CA on the client. This ensures the server has a certificate the client trusts.
verify-full
|Not currently supported in beta
|Identical to
verify-ca, but also requires the database hostname must match a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) present on the certificate.
The following examples show you how to:
- Create a database client with a database driver.
- Pass the Hyperdrive connection string and connect to the database.
- Query your database via Hyperdrive.
The following Workers code shows you how to use Postgres.js ↗ with Hyperdrive.
Install the Postgres.js driver:
Create a new
sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
Install the
node-postgres driver:
Ensure you have
compatibility_flags and
compatibility_date set in your Wrangler configuration file as shown below:
Create a new
Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
To identify active connections to your Postgres database server from Hyperdrive:
- Hyperdrive's connections to your database will show up with
Cloudflare Hyperdriveas the
application_namein the
pg_stat_activitytable.
- Run
SELECT DISTINCT usename, application_name FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE application_name = 'Cloudflare Hyperdrive'to show whether Hyperdrive is currently holding a connection (or connections) open to your database.
- Refer to the list of supported database integrations to understand other ways to connect to existing databases.
- Learn more about how to use the Socket API in a Worker.
- Understand the protocols supported by Workers.
