Prisma ORM ↗ is a Node.js and TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety and developer experience. This example demonstrates how to use Prisma ORM with PostgreSQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.
- A Cloudflare account with Workers access
- A PostgreSQL database (such as Prisma Postgres ↗)
- A Hyperdrive configuration to your PostgreSQL database
- An existing Worker project
Install Prisma CLI as a dev dependency:
Install the
pg driver and Prisma driver adapter for use with Hyperdrive:
If using TypeScript, install the types package:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.toml file:
Initialize Prisma in your application:
This creates a
prisma folder with a
schema.prisma file and an
.env file.
Define your database schema in the
prisma/schema.prisma file:
Add your database connection string to the
.env file created by Prisma:
Add helper scripts to your
package.json:
Generate the Prisma client with driver adapter support:
Generate and apply the database schema:
When prompted, provide a name for the migration (for example,
init).
Use your Hyperdrive configuration when using Prisma ORM. Update your
src/index.ts file:
Deploy your Worker:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
