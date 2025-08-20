 Skip to content
Prisma ORM

Prisma ORM is a Node.js and TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety and developer experience. This example demonstrates how to use Prisma ORM with PostgreSQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Prerequisites

1. Install Prisma ORM

Install Prisma CLI as a dev dependency:

Terminal window
npm i -D prisma

Install the pg driver and Prisma driver adapter for use with Hyperdrive:

Terminal window
npm i pg@>8.13.0 @prisma/adapter-pg

If using TypeScript, install the types package:

Terminal window
npm i -D @types/pg

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.toml file:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2024-09-23",
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
    }
  ]
}

2. Configure Prisma ORM

2.1. Initialize Prisma

Initialize Prisma in your application:

Terminal window
npx prisma init

This creates a prisma folder with a schema.prisma file and an .env file.

2.2. Define a schema

Define your database schema in the prisma/schema.prisma file:

prisma/schema.prisma
generator client {
  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
  previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]
}


datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
}


model User {
  id        Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  name      String
  email     String   @unique
  createdAt DateTime @default(now())
}

2.3. Set up environment variables

Add your database connection string to the .env file created by Prisma:

.env
DATABASE_URL="postgres://user:password@host:port/database"

Add helper scripts to your package.json:

package.json
"scripts": {
  "migrate": "npx prisma migrate dev",
  "generate": "npx prisma generate --no-engine",
  "studio": "npx prisma studio"
}

2.4. Generate Prisma Client

Generate the Prisma client with driver adapter support:

Terminal window
npm run generate

2.5. Run migrations

Generate and apply the database schema:

Terminal window
npm run migrate

When prompted, provide a name for the migration (for example, init).

3. Connect Prisma ORM to Hyperdrive

Use your Hyperdrive configuration when using Prisma ORM. Update your src/index.ts file:

src/index.ts
import { PrismaPg } from "@prisma/adapter-pg";
import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client";


export interface Env {
  HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    // Create Prisma client using driver adapter with Hyperdrive connection string
    const adapter = new PrismaPg({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });
    const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter });


    // Sample query to create and fetch users
    const user = await prisma.user.create({
      data: {
        name: "John Doe",
        email: `john.doe.${Date.now()}@example.com`,
      },
    });


    const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany();


    return Response.json({
      newUser: user,
      allUsers: allUsers,
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

4. Deploy your Worker

Deploy your Worker:

Terminal window
npx wrangler deploy

Next steps