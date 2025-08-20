Prisma ORM ↗ is a Node.js and TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety and developer experience. This example demonstrates how to use Prisma ORM with PostgreSQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

1. Install Prisma ORM

Install Prisma CLI as a dev dependency:

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i -D prisma Terminal window yarn add -D prisma Terminal window pnpm add -D prisma

Install the pg driver and Prisma driver adapter for use with Hyperdrive:

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i pg @ > 8.13.0 @prisma/adapter-pg Terminal window yarn add pg @ > 8.13.0 @prisma/adapter-pg Terminal window pnpm add pg @ > 8.13.0 @prisma/adapter-pg

If using TypeScript, install the types package:

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i -D @types/pg Terminal window yarn add -D @types/pg Terminal window pnpm add -D @types/pg

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

2. Configure Prisma ORM

2.1. Initialize Prisma

Initialize Prisma in your application:

Terminal window npx prisma init

This creates a prisma folder with a schema.prisma file and an .env file.

2.2. Define a schema

Define your database schema in the prisma/schema.prisma file:

prisma/schema.prisma generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = [ "driverAdapters" ] } datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) } model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ()) name String email String @unique createdAt DateTime @default ( now ()) }

2.3. Set up environment variables

Add your database connection string to the .env file created by Prisma:

.env DATABASE_URL="postgres://user:password@host:port/database"

Add helper scripts to your package.json :

package.json "scripts" : { " migrate " : "npx prisma migrate dev" , " generate " : "npx prisma generate --no-engine" , " studio " : "npx prisma studio" }

2.4. Generate Prisma Client

Generate the Prisma client with driver adapter support:

Terminal window npm run generate

2.5. Run migrations

Generate and apply the database schema:

Terminal window npm run migrate

When prompted, provide a name for the migration (for example, init ).

3. Connect Prisma ORM to Hyperdrive

Use your Hyperdrive configuration when using Prisma ORM. Update your src/index.ts file:

src/index.ts import { PrismaPg } from "@prisma/adapter-pg" ; import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client" ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create Prisma client using driver adapter with Hyperdrive connection string const adapter = new PrismaPg ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } ) ; // Sample query to create and fetch users const user = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { name : "John Doe" , email : `john.doe. ${ Date . now () } @example.com` , }, } ) ; const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany () ; return Response . json ( { newUser : user , allUsers : allUsers , } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Note When using Prisma ORM with Hyperdrive, you must use driver adapters to properly utilize the Hyperdrive connection string. The @prisma/adapter-pg driver adapter allows Prisma ORM to work with the pg driver and Hyperdrive's connection pooling. This approach provides connection pooling at the network level through Hyperdrive, so you don't need Prisma-specific connection pooling extensions like Prisma Accelerate.

4. Deploy your Worker

Deploy your Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

