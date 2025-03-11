Release notes
Hyperdrive now uses Cloudflare's IP address ranges for egress.
This enables you to configure the firewall policies on your database to allow access to this limited IP address range.
Learn more about configuring your database networking for Hyperdrive.
Hyperdrive now pools all database connections in one or more regions as close to your database as possible. This means that your uncached queries and new database connections have up to 90% less latency as measured from Hyperdrive connection pools.
With improved placement for Hyperdrive connection pools, Workers' Smart Placement is more effective by ensuring that your Worker and Hyperdrive database connection pool are placed as close to your database as possible.
See the announcement for more details.
When creating a Hyperdrive configuration for a private database, you only need to provide your database credentials and set up a Cloudflare Tunnel within the private network where your database is accessible.
Hyperdrive will automatically create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token and Policies needed to secure and restrict your Cloudflare Tunnel to the Hyperdrive configuration.
Refer to documentation on how to configure Hyperdrive to connect to a private database.
Hyperdrive query caching now happens in all locations where Hyperdrive can be accessed. When making a query in a location that has cached the query result, your latency may be decreased by up to 90%.
Refer to documentation on how Hyperdrive caches query results.
When connecting to a database that requires secure clear-text password authentication over TLS, Hyperdrive will now support this authentication method.
Refer to the documentation to see all PostgreSQL authentication modes supported by Hyperdrive.
When creating a new Hyperdrive configuration to a private database using Tunnels, Hyperdrive will verify that it can connect to the database to ensure that your Tunnel and Access application have been properly configured. This makes it easier to debug connectivity issues.
Refer to documentation on connecting to private databases for more information.
The popular
pg (node-postgres driver no longer requires the legacy
node_compat mode, and can now be used in both Workers and Pages for connecting to Hyperdrive. This uses the new (improved) Node.js compatibility in Workers and Pages.
You can set
compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat_v2"] in your
wrangler.toml or via the Pages dashboard to benefit from this change. Visit the Hyperdrive documentation on supported drivers to learn more about the driver versions supported by Hyperdrive.
Hyperdrive now better caches Postgres.js queries to reduce queries to the origin database.
Actions that affect Hyperdrive configs in an account will now appear in the audit logs for that account.
You can now create up to 25 Hyperdrive configurations per account, up from the previous maximum of 10.
Refer to Limits to review the limits that apply to Hyperdrive.
Compatibility improvements to how Hyperdrive interoperates with the popular Postgres.js driver have been released. These improvements allow queries made via Postgres.js to be correctly cached (when enabled) in Hyperdrive.
Developers who had previously set
prepare: false can remove this configuration when establishing a new Postgres.js client instance.
Read the documentation on supported drivers to learn more about database driver interoperability with Hyperdrive.
Hyperdrive is now Generally Available and ready for production applications.
Read the announcement blog to learn more about the Hyperdrive and the roadmap, including upcoming support for MySQL databases.
Hyperdrive now supports a
WRANGLER_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME> environmental variable for configuring local development to use a test/non-production database, in addition to the
localConnectionString configuration in
wrangler.toml.
Refer to Local development for instructions on how to configure Hyperdrive locally.
Hyperdrive is now available in public beta to any developer with a Workers paid plan.
To start using Hyperdrive, visit the get started guide or read the announcement blog to learn more.
