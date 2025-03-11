Release notes

This enables you to configure the firewall policies on your database to allow access to this limited IP address range.

Hyperdrive now pools all database connections in one or more regions as close to your database as possible. This means that your uncached queries and new database connections have up to 90% less latency as measured from Hyperdrive connection pools.

With improved placement for Hyperdrive connection pools, Workers' Smart Placement is more effective by ensuring that your Worker and Hyperdrive database connection pool are placed as close to your database as possible.

