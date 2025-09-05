PlanetScale
Connect Hyperdrive to a PlanetScale PostgreSQL database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a PlanetScale ↗ PostgreSQL database.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing PlanetScale PostgreSQL database by creating a new role (optional) and retrieving a connection string to your database.
- Go to the PlanetScale dashboard ↗ and select the database you wish to connect to.
- Click Connect.
- Create a new role for your Hyperdrive configuration (recommended):
- Ensure the minimum required permissions for Hyperdrive to read and write data to your tables:
- pg_read_all_data: Read data from all tables, views, and sequences
- pg_write_all_data: Write data to all tables, views, and sequences
- Click Create role.
- Note the user, the password, the database host, and the database name (or
postgresas the default database). You will need these to create a database configuration in Hyperdrive.
With the host, database name, username and password, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Cloudflare dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hyperdrive page.Go to Hyperdrive
-
Select Create Configuration.
-
Fill out the form, including the connection string.
-
Select Create.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI:
-
Open your terminal and run the following command. Replace
<NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG>with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_nameplaceholders with those specific to your database:
-
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the
node-postgres driver:
If using TypeScript, install the types package:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a new
Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive
connectionString:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
