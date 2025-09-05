This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a PlanetScale ↗ PostgreSQL database.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing PlanetScale PostgreSQL database by creating a new role (optional) and retrieving a connection string to your database.

PlanetScale Dashboard

Go to the PlanetScale dashboard ↗ and select the database you wish to connect to. Click Connect. Create a new role for your Hyperdrive configuration (recommended): Ensure the minimum required permissions for Hyperdrive to read and write data to your tables: pg_read_all_data : Read data from all tables, views, and sequences

: Read data from all tables, views, and sequences pg_write_all_data: Write data to all tables, views, and sequences Click Create role. Note the user, the password, the database host, and the database name (or postgres as the default database). You will need these to create a database configuration in Hyperdrive.

With the host, database name, username and password, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

Dashboard

Wrangler CLI To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Cloudflare dashboard: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hyperdrive page. Go to Hyperdrive Select Create Configuration. Fill out the form, including the connection string. Select Create. To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI: Open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database: Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name" This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the node-postgres driver:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i pg @ > 8.16.3 Terminal window yarn add pg @ > 8.16.3 Terminal window pnpm add pg @ > 8.16.3

Note The minimum version of node-postgres required for Hyperdrive is 8.16.3 .

If using TypeScript, install the types package:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i -D @types/pg Terminal window yarn add -D @types/pg Terminal window pnpm add -D @types/pg

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a new Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive connectionString :

// filepath: src/index.ts import { Client } from "pg" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a new client instance for each request. const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , } ) ; try { // Connect to the database await client . connect () ; console . log ( "Connected to PostgreSQL database" ) ; // Perform a simple query const result = await client . query ( "SELECT * FROM pg_tables" ) ; // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed ctx . waitUntil ( client . end ()) ; return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result . rows , } ) ; } catch ( error : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , error . message ) ; new Response ( 'Internal error occurred' , { status : 500 } ) ; } }, };

Note If you expect to be making multiple parallel database queries within a single Worker invocation, consider using a connection pool ( pg.Pool ) ↗ to allow for parallel queries. If doing so, set the max connections of the connection pool to 5 connections. This ensures that the connection pool fits within Workers' concurrent open connections limit of 6, which affect TCP connections that database drivers use.

Note When connecting to a PlanetScale PostgreSQL database with Hyperdrive, you should use a driver like node-postgres (pg) or Postgres.js to connect directly to the underlying database instead of the PlanetScale serverless driver ↗. Hyperdrive is optimized for database access for Workers and will perform global connection pooling and fast query routing by connecting directly to your database.

