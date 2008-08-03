Supported databases and features

Database support

The following table shows which database engines and/or specific database providers are supported.

Database Engine Supported Known supported versions Details PostgreSQL ✅ 9.0 to 16.x Both self-hosted and managed (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported. MySQL ✅ 5.7 to 8.x Both self-hosted and managed (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported. MariaDB is also supported. SQL Server Not currently supported. MongoDB Not currently supported.

Supported database providers

The following is a non-exhaustive list of database providers:

Database Engine Supported Known supported versions Details Neon ✅ All Neon currently runs Postgres 15.x Supabase ✅ All Supabase currently runs Postgres 15.x Timescale ✅ All See the Timescale guide to connect. Materialize ✅ All Postgres-compatible. Refer to the Materialize guide to connect. CockroachDB ✅ All Postgres-compatible. Refer to the CockroachDB guide to connect. Planetscale ✅ All Planetscale currently runs MySQL 8.x MariaDB ✅ All MySQL-compatible.

Supported PostgreSQL authentication modes

Hyperdrive supports the following authentication modes ↗ for connecting to PostgreSQL databases:

Password Authentication ( md5 )

) Password Authentication ( password ) (clear-text password)

) (clear-text password) SASL Authentication ( SCRAM-SHA-256 )

Unsupported PostgreSQL features:

Hyperdrive does not support the following PostgreSQL features:

SQL-level management of prepared statements, such as using PREPARE , DISCARD , DEALLOCATE , or EXECUTE .

, , , or . Advisory locks (PostgreSQL documentation ↗ ).

). LISTEN and NOTIFY .

and . PREPARE and DEALLOCATE .

and . Any modification to per-session state not explicitly documented as supported elsewhere.

Unsupported MySQL features:

Hyperdrive does not support the following MySQL features:

Non-UTF8 characters in queries

USE statements

statements Multi-statement queries

Prepared statement queries via SQL (using PREPARE and EXECUTE statements) and protocol-level prepared statements ↗ .

and statements) and protocol-level prepared statements . COM_INIT_DB messages

messages Authentication plugins ↗ other than caching_sha2_password or mysql_native_password

In cases where you need to issue these unsupported statements from your application, the Hyperdrive team recommends setting up a second, direct client without Hyperdrive.