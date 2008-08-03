Supported databases and features
The following table shows which database engines and/or specific database providers are supported.
|Database Engine
|Supported
|Known supported versions
|Details
|PostgreSQL
|✅
9.0 to
16.x
|Both self-hosted and managed (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported.
|MySQL
|✅
5.7 to
8.x
|Both self-hosted and managed (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported. MariaDB is also supported.
|SQL Server
|Not currently supported.
|MongoDB
|Not currently supported.
The following is a non-exhaustive list of database providers:
|Database Engine
|Supported
|Known supported versions
|Details
|Neon
|✅
|All
|Neon currently runs Postgres 15.x
|Supabase
|✅
|All
|Supabase currently runs Postgres 15.x
|Timescale
|✅
|All
|See the Timescale guide to connect.
|Materialize
|✅
|All
|Postgres-compatible. Refer to the Materialize guide to connect.
|CockroachDB
|✅
|All
|Postgres-compatible. Refer to the CockroachDB guide to connect.
|Planetscale
|✅
|All
|Planetscale currently runs MySQL 8.x
|MariaDB
|✅
|All
|MySQL-compatible.
Hyperdrive supports the following authentication modes ↗ for connecting to PostgreSQL databases:
- Password Authentication (
md5)
- Password Authentication (
password) (clear-text password)
- SASL Authentication (
SCRAM-SHA-256)
Hyperdrive does not support the following PostgreSQL features:
- SQL-level management of prepared statements, such as using
PREPARE,
DISCARD,
DEALLOCATE, or
EXECUTE.
- Advisory locks (PostgreSQL documentation ↗).
LISTENand
NOTIFY.
PREPAREand
DEALLOCATE.
- Any modification to per-session state not explicitly documented as supported elsewhere.
Hyperdrive does not support the following MySQL features:
- Non-UTF8 characters in queries
USEstatements
- Multi-statement queries
- Prepared statement queries via SQL (using
PREPAREand
EXECUTEstatements) and protocol-level prepared statements ↗.
COM_INIT_DBmessages
- Authentication plugins ↗ other than
caching_sha2_passwordor
mysql_native_password
In cases where you need to issue these unsupported statements from your application, the Hyperdrive team recommends setting up a second, direct client without Hyperdrive.
