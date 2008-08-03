 Skip to content
Supported databases and features

Database support

The following table shows which database engines and/or specific database providers are supported.

Database EngineSupportedKnown supported versionsDetails
PostgreSQL9.0 to 16.xBoth self-hosted and managed (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported.
MySQL5.7 to 8.xBoth self-hosted and managed (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported. MariaDB is also supported.
SQL ServerNot currently supported.
MongoDBNot currently supported.

Supported database providers

The following is a non-exhaustive list of database providers:

NeonAllNeon currently runs Postgres 15.x
SupabaseAllSupabase currently runs Postgres 15.x
TimescaleAllSee the Timescale guide to connect.
MaterializeAllPostgres-compatible. Refer to the Materialize guide to connect.
CockroachDBAllPostgres-compatible. Refer to the CockroachDB guide to connect.
PlanetscaleAllPlanetscale currently runs MySQL 8.x
MariaDBAllMySQL-compatible.

Supported PostgreSQL authentication modes

Hyperdrive supports the following authentication modes for connecting to PostgreSQL databases:

  • Password Authentication (md5)
  • Password Authentication (password) (clear-text password)
  • SASL Authentication (SCRAM-SHA-256)

Unsupported PostgreSQL features:

Hyperdrive does not support the following PostgreSQL features:

  • SQL-level management of prepared statements, such as using PREPARE, DISCARD, DEALLOCATE, or EXECUTE.
  • Advisory locks (PostgreSQL documentation).
  • LISTEN and NOTIFY.
  • PREPARE and DEALLOCATE.
  • Any modification to per-session state not explicitly documented as supported elsewhere.

Unsupported MySQL features:

Hyperdrive does not support the following MySQL features:

In cases where you need to issue these unsupported statements from your application, the Hyperdrive team recommends setting up a second, direct client without Hyperdrive.