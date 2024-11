Below you will find answers to our most commonly asked questions regarding Hyperdrive.

Pricing

Does Hyperdrive charge for data transfer / egress?

No.

Is Hyperdrive available on the Workers Free plan?

Not at this time.

Does Hyperdrive charge for additional compute?

Hyperdrive itself does not charge for compute (CPU) or processing (wall clock) time. Workers querying Hyperdrive and computing results: for example, serializing results into JSON and/or issuing queries, are billed per Workers pricing.

Limits

Are there any limits to Hyperdrive?

Refer to the published limits documentation.