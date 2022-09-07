Concepts

Advanced TCP Protection protects the IP prefixes you select from sophisticated TCP attacks. A prefix can be an IP address or an IP range in CIDR format. You must add prefixes to Advanced TCP Protection so that Cloudflare can analyze incoming packets and offer protection against sophisticated TCP DDoS attacks.

Prefixes added to Advanced TCP Protection must be one of the following:

A prefix onboarded to Magic Transit .

. A subset of a prefix onboarded to Magic Transit .

You cannot add a prefix (or a subset of a prefix) that you have not onboarded to Magic Transit or whose status is still Unapproved. Contact your account team to get help with prefix approvals.

The Advanced TCP Protection allowlist is a list of prefixes that will bypass all configured Advanced TCP Protection rules.