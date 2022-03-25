Configure HTTP DDoS Attack Protection in the dashboard

You can customize the action and sensitivity of the rules in the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset in the following ways:

Tag and rule configurations have greater priority than ruleset configurations.

For more information on the available parameters and allowed values, refer to Managed Ruleset parameters .

​​ Configure all the rules in the ruleset

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Security > DDoS. Next to HTTP DDoS attack protection, click Configure. In Ruleset configuration, select the action and sensitivity values for all the rules in the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset. Click Save.

​​ Configure one or more rules