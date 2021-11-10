DDoS attack coverage
The DDoS Attack Protection Managed Rulesets provide protection against a variety of DDoS attacks across L3/4 (layers 3/4) and L7 of the OSI model. Cloudflare constantly updates these Managed Rulesets to improve the attack coverage, increase the mitigation consistency, cover new and emerging threats, and ensure cost-efficient mitigations.
As a general guideline, Cloudflare customers are protected up to the layer on which their service operates. For example, a WAF customer is protected against DDoS attacks on Layer 7 (HTTP/HTTPS) all the way down including L3/4 attacks.
The following table includes a sample of covered attack vectors:
|OSI Layer
|Ruleset
|Example of covered DDoS attack vectors
|L3/4
|Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection
|UDP flood attack
SYN floods
SYN-ACK reflection attack
Fully randomized ACK floods
Mirai and Mirai-variant L3/4 attacks
ICMP flood attack
SNMP flood attack
QUIC flood attack
DNS amplification attack
Out of state TCP attacks
Protocol violation attacks
DNS amplification attack
SIP attacks
|L7 (HTTP/HTTPS)
|HTTP DDoS Attack Protection
|HTTP flood attack
WordPress pingback attack
HULK attack
LOIC attack
Mirai and Mirai-variant HTTP attacks