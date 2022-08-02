TLS Settings — Cloudflare for SaaS

Mutual TLS (mTLS) External link icon Open external link adds an extra layer of protection to application connections by validating certificates on the server and the client. When building a SaaS application, you may want to enforce mTLS to protect sensitive endpoints related to payment processing, database updates, and more.

Minimum TLS Version allows you to choose a cryptographic standard per custom hostname. Cloudflare recommends TLS 1.2 to comply with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council.

​​ Enable mTLS

Once you have added a custom hostname, you can enable mTLS by using Cloudflare Access. Go to the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard and add mTLS authentication with a few clicks. Currently, you cannot add mTLS policies for custom hostnames using API Shield.

​​ Enable Minimum TLS Version

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and navigate to your account and website. Select SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames. Find the hostname to which you want to apply Minimum TLS Version. Select Edit. Choose the desired TLS version under Minimum TLS Version and click Save.