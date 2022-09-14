Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Dropdown icon
Cloudflare for Platforms menu
Marketing page
Overview
Expand: Cloudflare for SaaS
Cloudflare for SaaS
Plans
Expand: Get started
Get started
Configuring Cloudflare for SaaS
Common API Calls
Expand: Advanced Settings
Advanced Settings
Regional Services for SaaS
Custom origin server
Hostname verification backoff schedule
Expand: Custom domain support
Custom domain support
Verify custom hostnames
Migrating custom hostnames
Expand: Security
Security
Expand: Certificate Management
Certificate Management
Issue and validate certificates
TLS Management
Expand: Custom certificates
Custom certificates
Manage custom certificates
Certificate signing requests (CSRs)
Expand: WAF for SaaS
WAF for SaaS
Managed Rulesets
Expand: Performance
Performance
Argo Smart Routing for SaaS
Cache for SaaS
Early Hints for SaaS
Analytics
Expand: Reference
Reference
Connection request details
Troubleshooting
Expand: Status codes
Status codes
Custom hostnames
Custom CSRs
Certificate authority specific
Deprecation - Version 1
Expand: Workers for Platforms
Workers for Platforms
Expand: Get started
Get started
Configure Workers for Platforms
Create dynamic dispatch
FAQs
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
/
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Platforms on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Advanced Settings
Regional Services for SaaS
Custom origin server