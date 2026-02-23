 Skip to content
Agents
hero image

  1. Backup and restore API for Sandbox SDK

    Agents R2 Containers

    Sandboxes now support createBackup() and restoreBackup() methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.

    This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately git clone and npm install can take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.

    Now, after the initial setup, you can just call createBackup(), then restoreBackup() the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.

    TypeScript
    const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");
    

    // Make non-trivial changes to the file system
    await sandbox.gitCheckout(endUserRepo, { targetDir: "/workspace" });
    await sandbox.exec("npm install", { cwd: "/workspace" });
    

    // Create a point-in-time backup of the directory
    const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });
    

    // Store the handle for later use
    await env.KV.put(`backup:${userId}`, JSON.stringify(backup));
    

    // ... in a future session...
    

    // Restore instead of re-cloning and reinstalling
    await sandbox.restoreBackup(backup);

    Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.

    Key capabilities:

    • Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
    • Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
    • Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
    • TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded

    To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.

  1. @cloudflare/codemode v0.1.0: a new runtime agnostic modular architecture

    Agents Workers

    The @cloudflare/codemode package has been rewritten into a modular, runtime-agnostic SDK.

    Code Mode enables LLMs to write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. This can (and does) yield significant token savings, reduces context window pressure and improves overall model performance on a task.

    The new Executor interface is runtime agnostic and comes with a prebuilt DynamicWorkerExecutor to run generated code in a Dynamic Worker Loader.

    Breaking changes

    • Removed experimental_codemode() and CodeModeProxy — the package no longer owns an LLM call or model choice
    • New import path: createCodeTool() is now exported from @cloudflare/codemode/ai

    New features

    • createCodeTool() — Returns a standard AI SDK Tool to use in your AI agents.
    • Executor interface — Minimal execute(code, fns) contract. Implement for any code sandboxing primitive or runtime.

    DynamicWorkerExecutor

    Runs code in a Dynamic Worker. It comes with the following features:

    • Network isolationfetch() and connect() blocked by default (globalOutbound: null) when using DynamicWorkerExecutor
    • Console captureconsole.log/warn/error captured and returned in ExecuteResult.logs
    • Execution timeout — Configurable via timeout option (default 30s)

    Usage

    JavaScript
    import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai";
    import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode";
    import { streamText } from "ai";
    

    const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor({ loader: env.LOADER });
    const codemode = createCodeTool({ tools: myTools, executor });
    

    const result = streamText({
      model,
      tools: { codemode },
      messages,
    });

    Wrangler configuration

    {
      "worker_loaders": [{ "binding": "LOADER" }],
    }

    See the Code Mode documentation for full API reference and examples.

    Upgrade

    Terminal window
    npm i @cloudflare/codemode@latest

  1. Agents SDK v0.5.0: Protocol message control, retry utilities, data parts, and @cloudflare/ai-chat v0.1.0

    Agents Workers

    The latest release of the Agents SDK adds built-in retry utilities, per-connection protocol message control, and a fully rewritten @cloudflare/ai-chat with data parts, tool approval persistence, and zero breaking changes.

    Retry utilities

    A new this.retry() method lets you retry any async operation with exponential backoff and jitter. You can pass an optional shouldRetry predicate to bail early on non-retryable errors.

    JavaScript
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      async onRequest(request) {
        const data = await this.retry(() => callUnreliableService(), {
          maxAttempts: 4,
          shouldRetry: (err) => !(err instanceof PermanentError),
        });
        return Response.json(data);
      }
    }

    Retry options are also available per-task on queue(), schedule(), scheduleEvery(), and addMcpServer():

    JavaScript
    // Per-task retry configuration, persisted in SQLite alongside the task
    await this.schedule(
      Date.now() + 60_000,
      "sendReport",
      { userId: "abc" },
      {
        retry: { maxAttempts: 5 },
      },
    );
    

    // Class-level retry defaults
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      static options = {
        retry: { maxAttempts: 3 },
      };
    }

    Retry options are validated eagerly at enqueue/schedule time, and invalid values throw immediately. Internal retries have also been added for workflow operations (terminateWorkflow, pauseWorkflow, and others) with Durable Object-aware error detection.

    Per-connection protocol message control

    Agents automatically send JSON text frames (identity, state, MCP server lists) to every WebSocket connection. You can now suppress these per-connection for clients that cannot handle them — binary-only devices, MQTT clients, or lightweight embedded systems.

    JavaScript
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      shouldSendProtocolMessages(connection, ctx) {
        // Suppress protocol messages for MQTT clients
        const subprotocol = ctx.request.headers.get("Sec-WebSocket-Protocol");
        return subprotocol !== "mqtt";
      }
    }

    Connections with protocol messages disabled still fully participate in RPC and regular messaging. Use isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection) to check a connection's status at any time. The flag persists across Durable Object hibernation.

    See Protocol messages for full documentation.

    @cloudflare/ai-chat v0.1.0

    The first stable release of @cloudflare/ai-chat ships alongside this release with a major refactor of AIChatAgent internals — new ResumableStream class, WebSocket ChatTransport, and simplified SSE parsing — with zero breaking changes. Existing code using AIChatAgent and useAgentChat works as-is.

    Key new features:

    • Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (data-*) to messages alongside text. Supports reconciliation (type+id updates in-place), append, and transient parts (ephemeral via onData callback). See Data parts.
    • Tool approval persistence — The needsApproval approval UI now survives page refresh and DO hibernation. The streaming message is persisted to SQLite when a tool enters approval-requested state.
    • maxPersistedMessages — Cap SQLite message storage with automatic oldest-message deletion.
    • body option on useAgentChat — Send custom data with every request (static or dynamic).
    • Incremental persistence — Hash-based cache to skip redundant SQL writes.
    • Row size guard — Automatic two-pass compaction when messages approach the SQLite 2 MB limit.
    • autoContinueAfterToolResult defaults to true — Client-side tool results and tool approvals now automatically trigger a server continuation, matching server-executed tool behavior. Set autoContinueAfterToolResult: false in useAgentChat to restore the previous behavior.

    Notable bug fixes:

    • Resolved stream resumption race conditions
    • Resolved an issue where setMessages functional updater sent empty arrays
    • Resolved an issue where client tool schemas were lost after DO hibernation
    • Resolved InvalidPromptError after tool approval (approval.id was dropped)
    • Resolved an issue where message metadata was not propagated on broadcast/resume paths
    • Resolved an issue where clearAll() did not clear in-memory chunk buffers
    • Resolved an issue where reasoning-delta silently dropped data when reasoning-start was missed during stream resumption

    Synchronous queue and schedule getters

    getQueue(), getQueues(), getSchedule(), dequeue(), dequeueAll(), and dequeueAllByCallback() were unnecessarily async despite only performing synchronous SQL operations. They now return values directly instead of wrapping them in Promises. This is backward compatible — existing code using await on these methods will continue to work.

    Other improvements

    • Fix TypeScript "excessively deep" error — A depth counter on CanSerialize and IsSerializableParam types bails out to true after 10 levels of recursion, preventing the "Type instantiation is excessively deep" error with deeply nested types like AI SDK CoreMessage[].
    • POST SSE keepalive — The POST SSE handler now sends event: ping every 30 seconds to keep the connection alive, matching the existing GET SSE handler behavior. This prevents POST response streams from being silently dropped by proxies during long-running tool calls.
    • Widened peer dependency ranges — Peer dependency ranges across packages have been widened to prevent cascading major bumps during 0.x minor releases. @cloudflare/ai-chat and @cloudflare/codemode are now marked as optional peer dependencies.

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i agents@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest

  1. Introducing GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1

    Workers Agents Workers AI

    We're excited to announce GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, a fast and efficient text generation model optimized for multilingual dialogue and instruction-following tasks, along with the brand-new @cloudflare/tanstack-ai package and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1.

    You can now run AI agents entirely on Cloudflare. With GLM-4.7-Flash's multi-turn tool calling support, plus full compatibility with TanStack AI and the Vercel AI SDK, you have everything you need to build agentic applications that run completely at the edge.

    GLM-4.7-Flash — Multilingual Text Generation Model

    @cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash is a multilingual model with a 131,072 token context window, making it ideal for long-form content generation, complex reasoning tasks, and multilingual applications.

    Key Features and Use Cases:

    • Multi-turn Tool Calling for Agents: Build AI agents that can call functions and tools across multiple conversation turns
    • Multilingual Support: Built to handle content generation in multiple languages effectively
    • Large Context Window: 131,072 tokens for long-form writing, complex reasoning, and processing long documents
    • Fast Inference: Optimized for low-latency responses in chatbots and virtual assistants
    • Instruction Following: Excellent at following complex instructions for code generation and structured tasks

    Use GLM-4.7-Flash through the Workers AI binding (env.AI.run()), the REST API at /run or /v1/chat/completions, AI Gateway, or via workers-ai-provider for the Vercel AI SDK.

    Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.

    @cloudflare/tanstack-ai v0.1.1 — TanStack AI adapters for Workers AI and AI Gateway

    We've released @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, a new package that brings Workers AI and AI Gateway support to TanStack AI. This provides a framework-agnostic alternative for developers who prefer TanStack's approach to building AI applications.

    Workers AI adapters support four configuration modes — plain binding (env.AI), plain REST, AI Gateway binding (env.AI.gateway(id)), and AI Gateway REST — across all capabilities:

    • Chat (createWorkersAiChat) — Streaming chat completions with tool calling, structured output, and reasoning text streaming.
    • Image generation (createWorkersAiImage) — Text-to-image models.
    • Transcription (createWorkersAiTranscription) — Speech-to-text.
    • Text-to-speech (createWorkersAiTts) — Audio generation.
    • Summarization (createWorkersAiSummarize) — Text summarization.

    AI Gateway adapters route requests from third-party providers — OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, and OpenRouter — through Cloudflare AI Gateway for caching, rate limiting, and unified billing.

    To get started:

    Terminal window
    npm install @cloudflare/tanstack-ai @tanstack/ai

    workers-ai-provider v3.1.1 — transcription, speech, reranking, and reliability

    The Workers AI provider for the Vercel AI SDK now supports three new capabilities beyond chat and image generation:

    • Transcription (provider.transcription(model)) — Speech-to-text with automatic handling of model-specific input formats across binding and REST paths.
    • Text-to-speech (provider.speech(model)) — Audio generation with support for voice and speed options.
    • Reranking (provider.reranking(model)) — Document reranking for RAG pipelines and search result ordering.
    TypeScript
    import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
    import {
      experimental_transcribe,
      experimental_generateSpeech,
      rerank,
    } from "ai";
    

    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: env.AI });
    

    const transcript = await experimental_transcribe({
      model: workersai.transcription("@cf/openai/whisper-large-v3-turbo"),
      audio: audioData,
      mediaType: "audio/wav",
    });
    

    const speech = await experimental_generateSpeech({
      model: workersai.speech("@cf/deepgram/aura-1"),
      text: "Hello world",
      voice: "asteria",
    });
    

    const ranked = await rerank({
      model: workersai.reranking("@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base"),
      query: "What is machine learning?",
      documents: ["ML is a branch of AI.", "The weather is sunny."],
    });

    This release also includes a comprehensive reliability overhaul (v3.0.5):

    • Fixed streaming — Responses now stream token-by-token instead of buffering all chunks, using a proper TransformStream pipeline with backpressure.
    • Fixed tool calling — Resolved issues with tool call ID sanitization, conversation history preservation, and a heuristic that silently fell back to non-streaming mode when tools were defined.
    • Premature stream termination detection — Streams that end unexpectedly now report finishReason: "error" instead of silently reporting "stop".
    • AI Search support — Added createAISearch as the canonical export (renamed from AutoRAG). createAutoRAG still works with a deprecation warning.

    To upgrade:

    Terminal window
    npm install workers-ai-provider@latest ai

  1. Interactive browser terminals in Sandboxes

    Agents

    The Sandbox SDK now supports PTY (pseudo-terminal) passthrough, enabling browser-based terminal UIs to connect to sandbox shells via WebSocket.

    sandbox.terminal(request)

    The new terminal() method proxies a WebSocket upgrade to the container's PTY endpoint, with output buffering for replay on reconnect.

    JavaScript
    // Worker: proxy WebSocket to container terminal
    return sandbox.terminal(request, { cols: 80, rows: 24 });

    Multiple terminals per sandbox

    Each session can have its own terminal with an isolated working directory and environment, so users can run separate shells side-by-side in the same container.

    JavaScript
    // Multiple isolated terminals in the same sandbox
    const dev = await sandbox.getSession("dev");
    return dev.terminal(request);

    xterm.js addon

    The new @cloudflare/sandbox/xterm export provides a SandboxAddon for xterm.js with automatic reconnection (exponential backoff + jitter), buffered output replay, and resize forwarding.

    JavaScript
    import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm";
    

    const addon = new SandboxAddon({
      getWebSocketUrl: ({ sandboxId, origin }) =>
        `${origin}/ws/terminal?id=${sandboxId}`,
      onStateChange: (state, error) => updateUI(state),
    });
    terminal.loadAddon(addon);
    addon.connect({ sandboxId: "my-sandbox" });

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@latest

  1. Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers

    Agents Workers

    The latest release of the Agents SDK brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.

    Readonly connections

    Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.

    New hooks: shouldConnectionBeReadonly, setConnectionReadonly, isConnectionReadonly. Readonly connections block both client-side setState() and mutating @callable() methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.

    JavaScript
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection) {
        // Make spectators readonly
        return connection.url.includes("spectator");
      }
    }

    Custom MCP OAuth providers

    The new createMcpOAuthProvider method on the Agent class allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.

    JavaScript
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      createMcpOAuthProvider(callbackUrl) {
        return new MyCustomOAuthProvider(this.ctx.storage, this.name, callbackUrl);
      }
    }

    MCP SDK upgrade to 1.26.0

    Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new McpServer instance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their McpServer instance as a global variable.

    MCP OAuth callback URL security fix

    Added callbackPath option to addMcpServer to prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When sendIdentityOnConnect is false, callbackPath is now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the state parameter instead of a loose /callback URL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.

    Deprecate onStateUpdate in favor of onStateChanged

    onStateChanged is a drop-in rename of onStateUpdate (same signature, same behavior). onStateUpdate still works but emits a one-time console warning per class. validateStateChange rejections now propagate a CF_AGENT_STATE_ERROR message back to the client.

    x402 v2 migration

    Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy x402 package to @x402/core and @x402/evm v2.

    Breaking changes for x402 users:

    • Peer dependencies changed: replace x402 with @x402/core and @x402/evm
    • PaymentRequirements type now uses v2 fields (e.g. amount instead of maxAmountRequired)
    • X402ClientConfig.account type changed from viem.Account to ClientEvmSigner (structurally compatible with privateKeyToAccount())
    Terminal window
    npm uninstall x402
    npm install @x402/core @x402/evm

    Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:

    TypeScript
    // Legacy name (auto-converted)
    {
      network: "base-sepolia",
    }
    

    // CAIP-2 format (preferred)
    {
      network: "eip155:84532",
    }

    Other x402 changes:

    • X402ClientConfig.network is now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements
    • Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation
    • Payment tokens support both v2 (PAYMENT-SIGNATURE) and v1 (X-PAYMENT) HTTP headers
    • Added normalizeNetwork export for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format
    • Re-exports PaymentRequirements, PaymentRequired, Network, FacilitatorConfig, and ClientEvmSigner from agents/x402

    Other improvements

    • Fix useAgent and AgentClient crashing when using basePath routing
    • CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)
    • Client-side onStateUpdateError callback for handling rejected state updates

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i agents@latest

  1. Agents SDK v0.3.7: Workflows integration, synchronous state, and scheduleEvery()

    Agents Workflows

    The latest release of the Agents SDK brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.

    Cloudflare Workflows integration

    Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.

    Use the new AgentWorkflow class to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:

    JavaScript
    import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows";
    export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow {
      async run(event, step) {
        // Call Agent methods via RPC
        await this.agent.updateStatus(event.payload.taskId, "processing");
    

        // Non-durable: progress reporting to clients
        await this.reportProgress({ step: "process", percent: 0.5 });
        this.broadcastToClients({ type: "update", taskId: event.payload.taskId });
    

        // Durable via step: idempotent, won't repeat on retry
        await step.mergeAgentState({ taskProgress: 0.5 });
    

        const result = await step.do("process", async () => {
          return processData(event.payload.data);
        });
    

        await step.reportComplete(result);
        return result;
      }
    }

    Start workflows from your Agent with runWorkflow() and handle lifecycle events:

    JavaScript
    export class MyAgent extends Agent {
      async startTask(taskId, data) {
        const instanceId = await this.runWorkflow("PROCESSING_WORKFLOW", {
          taskId,
          data,
        });
        return { instanceId };
      }
    

      async onWorkflowProgress(workflowName, instanceId, progress) {
        this.broadcast(JSON.stringify({ type: "progress", progress }));
      }
    

      async onWorkflowComplete(workflowName, instanceId, result) {
        console.log(`Workflow ${instanceId} completed`);
      }
    

      async onWorkflowError(workflowName, instanceId, error) {
        console.error(`Workflow ${instanceId} failed:`, error);
      }
    }

    Key workflow methods on your Agent:

    • runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?) — Start a workflow with optional metadata
    • getWorkflow(workflowId) / getWorkflows(criteria?) — Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
    • approveWorkflow(workflowId) / rejectWorkflow(workflowId) — Human-in-the-loop approval flows
    • pauseWorkflow(), resumeWorkflow(), terminateWorkflow() — Workflow control

    Synchronous setState()

    State updates are now synchronous with a new validateStateChange() validation hook:

    JavaScript
    export class MyAgent extends Agent {
      validateStateChange(oldState, newState) {
        // Return false to reject the change
        if (newState.count < 0) return false;
        // Return modified state to transform
        return { ...newState, lastUpdated: Date.now() };
      }
    }

    scheduleEvery() for recurring tasks

    The new scheduleEvery() method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:

    JavaScript
    // Run every 5 minutes
    await this.scheduleEvery("syncData", 5 * 60 * 1000, { source: "api" });

    Callable system improvements

    • Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
    • StreamingResponse.error(message) — Graceful stream error signaling
    • getCallableMethods() — Introspection API for discovering callable methods
    • Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
    JavaScript
    await agent.call("method", [args], {
      timeout: 5000,
      stream: { onChunk, onDone, onError },
    });

    Email and routing enhancements

    Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.

    Routing improvements:

    • basePath option to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
    • Server-sent identity — Agents send name and agent type on connect
    • New onIdentity and onIdentityChange callbacks on the client
    JavaScript
    const agent = useAgent({
      basePath: "user",
      onIdentity: (name, agentType) => console.log(`Connected to ${name}`),
    });

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i agents@latest

    For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.

  1. Agents SDK v0.3.0, workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support

    Agents Workers

    We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK v0.3.0 bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v6 and introducing the unified tool pattern, dynamic tool approval, and enhanced React hooks with improved tool handling.

    This release includes improved streaming and tool support, dynamic tool approval (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with onToolCall callback, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration from v5 patterns.

    This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable tool execution and approval workflows.

    Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0, the provider for Cloudflare AI Gateway, to be compatible with AI SDK v6.

    Agents SDK v0.3.0

    Unified Tool Pattern

    AI SDK v6 introduces a unified tool pattern where all tools are defined on the server using the tool() function. This replaces the previous client-side AITool pattern.

    Server-Side Tool Definition

    TypeScript
    import { tool } from "ai";
    import { z } from "zod";
    

    // Server: Define ALL tools on the server
    const tools = {
      // Server-executed tool
      getWeather: tool({
        description: "Get weather for a city",
        inputSchema: z.object({ city: z.string() }),
        execute: async ({ city }) => fetchWeather(city)
      }),
    

      // Client-executed tool (no execute = client handles via onToolCall)
      getLocation: tool({
        description: "Get user location from browser",
        inputSchema: z.object({})
        // No execute function
      }),
    

      // Tool requiring approval (dynamic based on input)
      processPayment: tool({
        description: "Process a payment",
        inputSchema: z.object({ amount: z.number() }),
        needsApproval: async ({ amount }) => amount > 100,
        execute: async ({ amount }) => charge(amount)
      })
    };

    Client-Side Tool Handling

    TypeScript
    // Client: Handle client-side tools via onToolCall callback
    import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react";
    

    const { messages, sendMessage, addToolOutput } = useAgentChat({
      agent,
      onToolCall: async ({ toolCall, addToolOutput }) => {
        if (toolCall.toolName === "getLocation") {
          const position = await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
            navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(resolve, reject);
          });
          addToolOutput({
            toolCallId: toolCall.toolCallId,
            output: {
              lat: position.coords.latitude,
              lng: position.coords.longitude
            }
          });
        }
      }
    });

    Key benefits of the unified tool pattern:

    • Server-defined tools: All tools are defined in one place on the server
    • Dynamic approval: Use needsApproval to conditionally require user confirmation
    • Cleaner client code: Use onToolCall callback instead of managing tool configs
    • Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper tool typing

    useAgentChat(options)

    Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v6 capabilities.

    TypeScript
    // Basic chat setup with onToolCall
    const { messages, sendMessage, addToolOutput } = useAgentChat({
      agent,
      onToolCall: async ({ toolCall, addToolOutput }) => {
        // Handle client-side tool execution
        await addToolOutput({
          toolCallId: toolCall.toolCallId,
          output: { result: "success" }
        });
      }
    });

    Dynamic Tool Approval

    Use needsApproval on server tools to conditionally require user confirmation:

    TypeScript
    const paymentTool = tool({
      description: "Process a payment",
      inputSchema: z.object({
        amount: z.number(),
        recipient: z.string()
      }),
      needsApproval: async ({ amount }) => amount > 1000,
      execute: async ({ amount, recipient }) => {
        return await processPayment(amount, recipient);
      }
    });

    Tool Confirmation Detection

    The isToolUIPart and getToolName functions now check both static and dynamic tool parts:

    TypeScript
    import { isToolUIPart, getToolName } from "ai";
    

    const pendingToolCallConfirmation = messages.some((m) =>
      m.parts?.some(
        (part) => isToolUIPart(part) && part.state === "input-available",
      ),
    );
    

    // Handle tool confirmation
    if (pendingToolCallConfirmation) {
      await addToolOutput({
        toolCallId: part.toolCallId,
        output: "User approved the action"
      });
    }

    If you need the v5 behavior (static-only checks), use the new functions:

    TypeScript
    import { isStaticToolUIPart, getStaticToolName } from "ai";

    convertToModelMessages() is now async

    The convertToModelMessages() function is now asynchronous. Update all calls to await the result:

    TypeScript
    import { convertToModelMessages } from "ai";
    

    const result = streamText({
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
      model: openai("gpt-4o")
    });

    ModelMessage type

    The CoreMessage type has been removed. Use ModelMessage instead:

    TypeScript
    import { convertToModelMessages, type ModelMessage } from "ai";
    

    const modelMessages: ModelMessage[] = await convertToModelMessages(messages);

    generateObject mode option removed

    The mode option for generateObject has been removed:

    TypeScript
    // Before (v5)
    const result = await generateObject({
      mode: "json",
      model,
      schema,
      prompt
    });
    

    // After (v6)
    const result = await generateObject({
      model,
      schema,
      prompt
    });

    Structured Output with generateText

    While generateObject and streamObject are still functional, the recommended approach is to use generateText/streamText with the Output.object() helper:

    TypeScript
    import { generateText, Output, stepCountIs } from "ai";
    

    const { output } = await generateText({
      model: openai("gpt-4"),
      output: Output.object({
        schema: z.object({ name: z.string() })
      }),
      stopWhen: stepCountIs(2),
      prompt: "Generate a name"
    });

    Note: When using structured output with generateText, you must configure multiple steps with stopWhen because generating the structured output is itself a step.

    workers-ai-provider v3.0.0

    Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support.

    Model Setup with Workers AI

    Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:

    TypeScript
    import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
    import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react";
    

    // Create Workers AI model (v3.0.0 - enhanced v6 internals)
    const model = createWorkersAI({
      binding: env.AI,
    })("@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct");

    Enhanced File and Image Support

    Workers AI models now support v6 file handling with automatic conversion:

    TypeScript
    // Send images and files to Workers AI models
    sendMessage({
      role: "user",
      parts: [
        { type: "text", text: "Analyze this image:" },
        {
          type: "file",
          data: imageBuffer,
          mediaType: "image/jpeg",
        },
      ],
    });
    

    // Workers AI provider automatically converts to proper format

    Streaming with Workers AI

    Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:

    TypeScript
    // Streaming with Workers AI models
    const result = await streamText({
      model: createWorkersAI({ binding: env.AI })("@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct"),
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(messages),
      onChunk: (chunk) => {
        // Enhanced streaming with warning handling
        console.log(chunk);
      },
    });

    ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0

    The ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 now supports AI SDK v6, enabling you to use Cloudflare AI Gateway with multiple AI providers including Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and Perplexity.

    AI Gateway Setup

    Use Cloudflare AI Gateway to add analytics, caching, and rate limiting to your AI applications:

    TypeScript
    import { createAIGateway } from "ai-gateway-provider";
    

    // Create AI Gateway provider (v3.0.0 - enhanced v6 internals)
    const model = createAIGateway({
      gatewayUrl: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/your-account-id/gateway",
      headers: {
        "Authorization": `Bearer ${env.AI_GATEWAY_TOKEN}`
      }
    })({
      provider: "openai",
      model: "gpt-4o"
    });

    Migration from v5

    Deprecated APIs

    The following APIs are deprecated in favor of the unified tool pattern:

    DeprecatedReplacement
    AITool typeUse AI SDK's tool() function on server
    extractClientToolSchemas()Define tools on server, no client schemas needed
    createToolsFromClientSchemas()Define tools on server with tool()
    toolsRequiringConfirmation optionUse needsApproval on server tools
    experimental_automaticToolResolutionUse onToolCall callback
    tools option in useAgentChatUse onToolCall for client-side execution
    addToolResult()Use addToolOutput()

    Breaking Changes Summary

    1. Unified Tool Pattern: All tools must be defined on the server using tool()
    2. convertToModelMessages() is async: Add await to all calls
    3. CoreMessage removed: Use ModelMessage instead
    4. generateObject mode removed: Remove mode option
    5. isToolUIPart behavior changed: Now checks both static and dynamic tool parts

    Installation

    Update your dependencies to use the latest versions:

    Terminal window
    npm install agents@^0.3.0 workers-ai-provider@^3.0.0 ai-gateway-provider@^3.0.0 ai@^6.0.0 @ai-sdk/react@^3.0.0 @ai-sdk/openai@^3.0.0

    Feedback Welcome

    We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:

    • Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade from v5 to v6?
    • Unified tool pattern - How does the new server-defined tool pattern work for you?
    • Dynamic tool approval - Does the needsApproval feature meet your needs?
    • AI Gateway integration - How well does the new provider work with your setup?

  1. Agents SDK v0.2.24 with resumable streaming, MCP improvements, and schedule fixes

    Agents Workers

    The latest release of @cloudflare/agents brings resumable streaming, significant MCP client improvements, and critical fixes for schedules and Durable Object lifecycle management.

    Resumable streaming

    AIChatAgent now supports resumable streaming, allowing clients to reconnect and continue receiving streamed responses without losing data. This is useful for:

    • Long-running AI responses
    • Users on unreliable networks
    • Users switching between devices mid-conversation
    • Background tasks where users navigate away and return
    • Real-time collaboration where multiple clients need to stay in sync

    Streams are maintained across page refreshes, broken connections, and syncing across open tabs and devices.

    Other improvements

    • Default JSON schema validator added to MCP client
    • Schedules can now safely destroy the agent

    MCP client API improvements

    The MCPClientManager API has been redesigned for better clarity and control:

    • New registerServer() method: Register MCP servers without immediately connecting
    • New connectToServer() method: Establish connections to registered servers
    • Improved reconnect logic: restoreConnectionsFromStorage() now properly handles failed connections
    TypeScript
    // Register a server to Agent
    const { id } = await this.mcp.registerServer({
      name: "my-server",
      url: "https://my-mcp-server.example.com",
    });
    

    // Connect when ready
    await this.mcp.connectToServer(id);
    

    // Discover tools, prompts and resources
    await this.mcp.discoverIfConnected(id);

    The SDK now includes a formalized MCPConnectionState enum with states: idle, connecting, authenticating, connected, discovering, and ready.

    Enhanced MCP discovery

    MCP discovery fetches the available tools, prompts, and resources from an MCP server so your agent knows what capabilities are available. The MCPClientConnection class now includes a dedicated discover() method with improved reliability:

    • Supports cancellation via AbortController
    • Configurable timeout (default 15s)
    • Discovery failures now throw errors immediately instead of silently continuing

    Bug fixes

    • Fixed a bug where schedules meant to fire immediately with this.schedule(0, ...) or this.schedule(new Date(), ...) would not fire
    • Fixed an issue where schedules that took longer than 30 seconds would occasionally time out
    • Fixed SSE transport now properly forwards session IDs and request headers
    • Fixed AI SDK stream events convertion to UIMessageStreamPart

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i agents@latest

  1. Agents SDK v0.1.0 and workers-ai-provider v2.0.0 with AI SDK v5 support

    Agents Workers

    We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v5 and introducing automatic message migration that handles all legacy formats transparently.

    This release includes improved streaming and tool support, tool confirmation detection (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with automatic tool resolution, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration utilities that work behind the scenes.

    This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable message handling across SDK versions — all while maintaining backward compatibility.

    Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, to be compatible with AI SDK v5.

    useAgentChat(options)

    Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v5 capabilities.

    TypeScript
    // Basic chat setup
    const { messages, sendMessage, addToolResult } = useAgentChat({
      agent,
      experimental_automaticToolResolution: true,
      tools,
    });
    

    // With custom tool confirmation
    const chat = useAgentChat({
      agent,
      experimental_automaticToolResolution: true,
      toolsRequiringConfirmation: ["dangerousOperation"],
    });

    Automatic Tool Resolution

    Tools are automatically categorized based on their configuration:

    TypeScript
    const tools = {
      // Auto-executes (has execute function)
      getLocalTime: {
        description: "Get current local time",
        inputSchema: z.object({}),
        execute: async () => new Date().toLocaleString(),
      },
    

      // Requires confirmation (no execute function)
      deleteFile: {
        description: "Delete a file from the system",
        inputSchema: z.object({
          filename: z.string(),
        }),
      },
    

      // Server-executed (no client confirmation)
      analyzeData: {
        description: "Analyze dataset on server",
        inputSchema: z.object({ data: z.array(z.number()) }),
        serverExecuted: true,
      },
    } satisfies Record<string, AITool>;

    Message Handling

    Send messages using the new v5 format with parts array:

    TypeScript
    // Text message
    sendMessage({
      role: "user",
      parts: [{ type: "text", text: "Hello, assistant!" }],
    });
    

    // Multi-part message with file
    sendMessage({
      role: "user",
      parts: [
        { type: "text", text: "Analyze this image:" },
        { type: "image", image: imageData },
      ],
    });

    Tool Confirmation Detection

    Simplified logic for detecting pending tool confirmations:

    TypeScript
    const pendingToolCallConfirmation = messages.some((m) =>
      m.parts?.some(
        (part) => isToolUIPart(part) && part.state === "input-available",
      ),
    );
    

    // Handle tool confirmation
    if (pendingToolCallConfirmation) {
      await addToolResult({
        toolCallId: part.toolCallId,
        tool: getToolName(part),
        output: "User approved the action",
      });
    }

    Automatic Message Migration

    Seamlessly handle legacy message formats without code changes.

    TypeScript
    // All these formats are automatically converted:
    

    // Legacy v4 string content
    const legacyMessage = {
      role: "user",
      content: "Hello world",
    };
    

    // Legacy v4 with tool calls
    const legacyWithTools = {
      role: "assistant",
      content: "",
      toolInvocations: [
        {
          toolCallId: "123",
          toolName: "weather",
          args: { city: "SF" },
          state: "result",
          result: "Sunny, 72°F",
        },
      ],
    };
    

    // Automatically becomes v5 format:
    // {
    //   role: "assistant",
    //   parts: [{
    //     type: "tool-call",
    //     toolCallId: "123",
    //     toolName: "weather",
    //     args: { city: "SF" },
    //     state: "result",
    //     result: "Sunny, 72°F"
    //   }]
    // }

    Tool Definition Updates

    Migrate tool definitions to use the new inputSchema property.

    TypeScript
    // Before (AI SDK v4)
    const tools = {
      weather: {
        description: "Get weather information",
        parameters: z.object({
          city: z.string(),
        }),
        execute: async (args) => {
          return await getWeather(args.city);
        },
      },
    };
    

    // After (AI SDK v5)
    const tools = {
      weather: {
        description: "Get weather information",
        inputSchema: z.object({
          city: z.string(),
        }),
        execute: async (args) => {
          return await getWeather(args.city);
        },
      },
    };

    Cloudflare Workers AI Integration

    Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0.

    Model Setup with Workers AI

    Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:

    TypeScript
    import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
    import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react";
    

    // Create Workers AI model (v2.0.0 - same API, enhanced v5 internals)
    const model = createWorkersAI({
      binding: env.AI,
    })("@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct");

    Enhanced File and Image Support

    Workers AI models now support v5 file handling with automatic conversion:

    TypeScript
    // Send images and files to Workers AI models
    sendMessage({
      role: "user",
      parts: [
        { type: "text", text: "Analyze this image:" },
        {
          type: "file",
          data: imageBuffer,
          mediaType: "image/jpeg",
        },
      ],
    });
    

    // Workers AI provider automatically converts to proper format

    Streaming with Workers AI

    Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:

    TypeScript
    // Streaming with Workers AI models
    const result = await streamText({
      model: createWorkersAI({ binding: env.AI })("@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct"),
      messages,
      onChunk: (chunk) => {
        // Enhanced streaming with warning handling
        console.log(chunk);
      },
    });

    Import Updates

    Update your imports to use the new v5 types:

    TypeScript
    // Before (AI SDK v4)
    import type { Message } from "ai";
    import { useChat } from "ai/react";
    

    // After (AI SDK v5)
    import type { UIMessage } from "ai";
    // or alias for compatibility
    import type { UIMessage as Message } from "ai";
    import { useChat } from "@ai-sdk/react";

    Feedback Welcome

    We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:

    • Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade process?
    • Tool confirmation workflow - Does the new automatic detection work as expected?
    • Message format handling - Any edge cases with legacy message conversion?

  1. Agents SDK adds MCP Elicitation support, http-streamable suppport, task queues, email integration and more

    Agents Workers

    The latest releases of @cloudflare/agents brings major improvements to MCP transport protocols support and agents connectivity. Key updates include:

    MCP elicitation support

    MCP servers can now request user input during tool execution, enabling interactive workflows like confirmations, forms, and multi-step processes. This feature uses durable storage to preserve elicitation state even during agent hibernation, ensuring seamless user interactions across agent lifecycle events.

    TypeScript
    // Request user confirmation via elicitation
    const confirmation = await this.elicitInput({
      message: `Are you sure you want to increment the counter by ${amount}?`,
      requestedSchema: {
        type: "object",
        properties: {
          confirmed: {
            type: "boolean",
            title: "Confirm increment",
            description: "Check to confirm the increment",
          },
        },
        required: ["confirmed"],
      },
    });

    Check out our demo to see elicitation in action.

    HTTP streamable transport for MCP

    MCP now supports HTTP streamable transport which is recommended over SSE. This transport type offers:

    • Better performance: More efficient data streaming and reduced overhead
    • Improved reliability: Enhanced connection stability and error recover- Automatic fallback: If streamable transport is not available, it gracefully falls back to SSE
    TypeScript
    export default MyMCP.serve("/mcp", {
      binding: "MyMCP",
    });

    The SDK automatically selects the best available transport method, gracefully falling back from streamable-http to SSE when needed.

    Enhanced MCP connectivity

    Significant improvements to MCP server connections and transport reliability:

    • Auto transport selection: Automatically determines the best transport method, falling back from streamable-http to SSE as needed
    • Improved error handling: Better connection state management and error reporting for MCP servers
    • Reliable prop updates: Centralized agent property updates ensure consistency across different contexts

    Lightweight .queue for fast task deferral

    You can use .queue() to enqueue background work — ideal for tasks like processing user messages, sending notifications etc.

    TypeScript
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      doSomethingExpensive(payload) {
        // a long running process that you want to run in the background
      }
    

      queueSomething() {
        await this.queue("doSomethingExpensive", somePayload); // this will NOT block further execution, and runs in the background
        await this.queue("doSomethingExpensive", someOtherPayload); // the callback will NOT run until the previous callback is complete
        // ... call as many times as you want
      }
    }

    Want to try it yourself? Just define a method like processMessage in your agent, and you’re ready to scale.

    New email adapter

    Want to build an AI agent that can receive and respond to emails automatically? With the new email adapter and onEmail lifecycle method, now you can.

    TypeScript
    export class EmailAgent extends Agent {
      async onEmail(email: AgentEmail) {
        const raw = await email.getRaw();
        const parsed = await PostalMime.parse(raw);
    

        // create a response based on the email contents
        // and then send a reply
    

        await this.replyToEmail(email, {
          fromName: "Email Agent",
          body: `Thanks for your email! You've sent us "${parsed.subject}". We'll process it shortly.`,
        });
      }
    }

    You route incoming mail like this:

    TypeScript
    export default {
      async email(email, env) {
        await routeAgentEmail(email, env, {
          resolver: createAddressBasedEmailResolver("EmailAgent"),
        });
      },
    };

    You can find a full example here.

    Automatic context wrapping for custom methods

    Custom methods are now automatically wrapped with the agent's context, so calling getCurrentAgent() should work regardless of where in an agent's lifecycle it's called. Previously this would not work on RPC calls, but now just works out of the box.

    TypeScript
    export class MyAgent extends Agent {
      async suggestReply(message) {
        // getCurrentAgent() now correctly works, even when called inside an RPC method
        const { agent } = getCurrentAgent()!;
        return generateText({
          prompt: `Suggest a reply to: "${message}" from "${agent.name}"`,
          tools: [replyWithEmoji],
        });
      }
    }

    Try it out and tell us what you build!

  1. Cloudflare Sandbox SDK adds streaming, code interpreter, Git support, process control and more

    Agents Workers

    We’ve shipped a major release for the @cloudflare/sandbox SDK, turning it into a full-featured, container-based execution platform that runs securely on Cloudflare Workers.

    This update adds live streaming of output, persistent Python and JavaScript code interpreters with rich output support (charts, tables, HTML, JSON), file system access, Git operations, full background process control, and the ability to expose running services via public URLs.

    This makes it ideal for building AI agents, CI runners, cloud REPLs, data analysis pipelines, or full developer tools — all without managing infrastructure.

    Code interpreter (Python, JS, TS)

    Create persistent code contexts with support for rich visual + structured outputs.

    createCodeContext(options)

    Creates a new code execution context with persistent state.

    TypeScript
    // Create a Python context
    const pythonCtx = await sandbox.createCodeContext({ language: "python" });
    

    // Create a JavaScript context
    const jsCtx = await sandbox.createCodeContext({ language: "javascript" });

    Options:

    • language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
    • cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
    • envVars: Environment variables for the context

    runCode(code, options)

    Executes code with optional streaming callbacks.

    TypeScript
    // Simple execution
    const execution = await sandbox.runCode('print("Hello World")', {
      context: pythonCtx,
    });
    

    // With streaming callbacks
    await sandbox.runCode(
      `
    for i in range(5):
        print(f"Step {i}")
        time.sleep(1)
    `,
      {
        context: pythonCtx,
        onStdout: (output) => console.log("Real-time:", output.text),
        onResult: (result) => console.log("Result:", result),
      },
    );

    Options:

    • language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
    • cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
    • envVars: Environment variables for the context

    Real-time streaming output

    Returns a streaming response for real-time processing.

    TypeScript
    const stream = await sandbox.runCodeStream(
      "import time; [print(i) for i in range(10)]",
    );
    // Process the stream as needed

    Rich output handling

    Interpreter outputs are auto-formatted and returned in multiple formats:

    • text
    • html (e.g., Pandas tables)
    • png, svg (e.g., Matplotlib charts)
    • json (structured data)
    • chart (parsed visualizations)
    TypeScript
    const result = await sandbox.runCode(
      `
    import seaborn as sns
    import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
    

    data = sns.load_dataset("flights")
    pivot = data.pivot("month", "year", "passengers")
    sns.heatmap(pivot, annot=True, fmt="d")
    plt.title("Flight Passengers")
    plt.show()
    

    pivot.to_dict()
    `,
      { context: pythonCtx },
    );
    

    if (result.png) {
      console.log("Chart output:", result.png);
    }

    Preview URLs from Exposed Ports

    Start background processes and expose them with live URLs.

    TypeScript
    await sandbox.startProcess("python -m http.server 8000");
    const preview = await sandbox.exposePort(8000);
    

    console.log("Live preview at:", preview.url);

    Full process lifecycle control

    Start, inspect, and terminate long-running background processes.

    TypeScript
    const process = await sandbox.startProcess("node server.js");
    console.log(`Started process ${process.id} with PID ${process.pid}`);
    

    // Monitor the process
    const logStream = await sandbox.streamProcessLogs(process.id);
    for await (const log of parseSSEStream<LogEvent>(logStream)) {
      console.log(`Server: ${log.data}`);
    }
    • listProcesses() - List all running processes
    • getProcess(id) - Get detailed process status
    • killProcess(id, signal) - Terminate specific processes
    • killAllProcesses() - Kill all processes
    • streamProcessLogs(id, options) - Stream logs from running processes
    • getProcessLogs(id) - Get accumulated process output

    Git integration

    Clone Git repositories directly into the sandbox.

    TypeScript
    await sandbox.gitCheckout("https://github.com/user/repo", {
      branch: "main",
      targetDir: "my-project",
    });

    Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.

  1. OpenAI open models now available on Workers AI

    Agents Workers AI

    We're thrilled to be a Day 0 partner with OpenAI to bring their latest open models to Workers AI, including support for Responses API, Code Interpreter, and Web Search (coming soon).

    Get started with the new models at @cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b and @cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b. Check out the blog for more details about the new models, and the gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b model pages for more information about pricing and context windows.

    Responses API

    If you call the model through:

    • Workers Binding, it will accept/return Responses API – env.AI.run(“@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b”)
    • REST API on /run endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/run/@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b
    • REST API on new /responses endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses
    • REST API for OpenAI Compatible endpoint, it will return Chat Completions (coming soon) – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/chat/completions
    curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses \
      -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
      -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
      -d '{
        "model": "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b",
        "reasoning": {"effort": "medium"},
        "input": [
          {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What are the benefits of open-source models?"
          }
        ]
      }'

    Code Interpreter

    The model is natively trained to support stateful code execution, and we've implemented support for this feature using our Sandbox SDK and Containers. Cloudflare's Developer Platform is uniquely positioned to support this feature, so we're very excited to bring our products together to support this new use case.

    Web Search (coming soon)

    We are working to implement Web Search for the model, where users can bring their own Exa API Key so the model can browse the Internet.

  1. Run AI-generated code on-demand with Code Sandboxes (new)

    Agents Workers Workflows

    AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.

    TypeScript
    import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";
    export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
        const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");
        return sandbox.exec("ls", ["-la"]);
      },
    };

    Methods

    • exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }):Execute a command in the sandbox.
    • gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }): Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.
    • mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }): Create a directory in the sandbox.
    • writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Write content to a file in the sandbox.
    • readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Read content from a file in the sandbox.
    • deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Delete a file from the sandbox.
    • renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Rename a file in the sandbox.
    • moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.
    • ping(): Ping the sandbox.

    Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.

    You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.

  1. Build MCP servers with the Agents SDK

    Agents Workers

    The Agents SDK now includes built-in support for building remote MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers directly as part of your Agent. This allows you to easily create and manage MCP servers, without the need for additional infrastructure or configuration.

    The SDK includes a new MCPAgent class that extends the Agent class and allows you to expose resources and tools over the MCP protocol, as well as authorization and authentication to enable remote MCP servers.

    JavaScript
    export class MyMCP extends McpAgent {
      server = new McpServer({
        name: "Demo",
        version: "1.0.0",
      });
    

      async init() {
        this.server.resource(`counter`, `mcp://resource/counter`, (uri) => {
          // ...
        });
    

        this.server.tool(
          "add",
          "Add two numbers together",
          { a: z.number(), b: z.number() },
          async ({ a, b }) => {
            // ...
          },
        );
      }
    }

    See the example for the full code and as the basis for building your own MCP servers, and the client example for how to build an Agent that acts as an MCP client.

    To learn more, review the announcement blog as part of Developer Week 2025.

    Agents SDK updates

    We've made a number of improvements to the Agents SDK, including:

    • Support for building MCP servers with the new MCPAgent class.
    • The ability to export the current agent, request and WebSocket connection context using import { context } from "agents", allowing you to minimize or avoid direct dependency injection when calling tools.
    • Fixed a bug that prevented query parameters from being sent to the Agent server from the useAgent React hook.
    • Automatically converting the agent name in useAgent or useAgentChat to kebab-case to ensure it matches the naming convention expected by routeAgentRequest.

    To install or update the Agents SDK, run npm i agents@latest in an existing project, or explore the agents-starter project:

    Terminal window
    npm create cloudflare@latest -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter

    See the full release notes and changelog on the Agents SDK repository and

  1. npm i agents

    Agents Workers
    npm i agents

    agents-sdk -> agents Updated

    📝 We've renamed the Agents package to agents!

    If you've already been building with the Agents SDK, you can update your dependencies to use the new package name, and replace references to agents-sdk with agents:

    Terminal window
    # Install the new package
    npm i agents
    Terminal window
    # Remove the old (deprecated) package
    npm uninstall agents-sdk
    

    # Find instances of the old package name in your codebase
    grep -r 'agents-sdk' .
    # Replace instances of the old package name with the new one
    # (or use find-replace in your editor)
    sed -i 's/agents-sdk/agents/g' $(grep -rl 'agents-sdk' .)

    All future updates will be pushed to the new agents package, and the older package has been marked as deprecated.

    Agents SDK updates New

    We've added a number of big new features to the Agents SDK over the past few weeks, including:

    • You can now set cors: true when using routeAgentRequest to return permissive default CORS headers to Agent responses.
    • The regular client now syncs state on the agent (just like the React version).
    • useAgentChat bug fixes for passing headers/credentials, including properly clearing cache on unmount.
    • Experimental /schedule module with a prompt/schema for adding scheduling to your app (with evals!).
    • Changed the internal zod schema to be compatible with the limitations of Google's Gemini models by removing the discriminated union, allowing you to use Gemini models with the scheduling API.

    We've also fixed a number of bugs with state synchronization and the React hooks.

    JavaScript
    // via https://github.com/cloudflare/agents/tree/main/examples/cross-domain
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        return (
          // Set { cors: true } to enable CORS headers.
          (await routeAgentRequest(request, env, { cors: true })) ||
          new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
        );
      },
    };

    Call Agent methods from your client code New

    We've added a new @unstable_callable() decorator for defining methods that can be called directly from clients. This allows you call methods from within your client code: you can call methods (with arguments) and get native JavaScript objects back.

    JavaScript
    // server.ts
    import { unstable_callable, Agent } from "agents";
    export class Rpc extends Agent {
      // Use the decorator to define a callable method
      @unstable_callable({
        description: "rpc test",
      })
      async getHistory() {
        return this.sql`SELECT * FROM history ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT 10`;
      }
    }

    agents-starter Updated

    We've fixed a number of small bugs in the agents-starter project — a real-time, chat-based example application with tool-calling & human-in-the-loop built using the Agents SDK. The starter has also been upgraded to use the latest wrangler v4 release.

    If you're new to Agents, you can install and run the agents-starter project in two commands:

    Terminal window
    # Install it
    $ npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template="cloudflare/agents-starter"
    # Run it
    $ npm run start

    You can use the starter as a template for your own Agents projects: open up src/server.ts and src/client.tsx to see how the Agents SDK is used.

    More documentation Updated

    We've heard your feedback on the Agents SDK documentation, and we're shipping more API reference material and usage examples, including:

    • Expanded API reference documentation, covering the methods and properties exposed by the Agents SDK, as well as more usage examples.
    • More Client API documentation that documents useAgent, useAgentChat and the new @unstable_callable RPC decorator exposed by the SDK.
    • New documentation on how to route requests to agents and (optionally) authenticate clients before they connect to your Agents.

    Note that the Agents SDK is continually growing: the type definitions included in the SDK will always include the latest APIs exposed by the agents package.

    If you're still wondering what Agents are, read our blog on building AI Agents on Cloudflare and/or visit the Agents documentation to learn more.

  1. Introducing the Agents SDK

    Agents Workers

    We've released the Agents SDK, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.

    You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the Agents SDK, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:

    Terminal window
    npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template="cloudflare/agents-starter"
    # open up README.md and follow the instructions

    You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the agents package directly

    Terminal window
    npm i agents

    ... and then define your first Agent:

    TypeScript
    import { Agent } from "agents";
    

    export class YourAgent extends Agent<Env> {
      // Build it out
      // Access state on this.state or query the Agent's database via this.sql
      // Handle WebSocket events with onConnect and onMessage
      // Run tasks on a schedule with this.schedule
      // Call AI models
      // ... and/or call other Agents.
    }

    Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the Agents SDK, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.

  1. Build AI Agents with Example Prompts

    Agents Workers Workflows

    We've added an example prompt to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare Workers, including Workflows, Durable Objects, and Workers KV.

    You can use this prompt with your favorite AI model, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, OpenAI's o3-mini, Gemini 2.0 Flash, or Llama 3.3 on Workers AI. Models with large context windows will allow you to paste the prompt directly: provide your own prompt within the <user_prompt></user_prompt> tags.

    Terminal window
    {paste_prompt_here}
    <user_prompt>
    user: Build an AI agent using Cloudflare Workflows. The Workflow should run when a new GitHub issue is opened on a specific project with the label 'help' or 'bug', and attempt to help the user troubleshoot the issue by calling the OpenAI API with the issue title and description, and a clear, structured prompt that asks the model to suggest 1-3 possible solutions to the issue. Any code snippets should be formatted in Markdown code blocks. Documentation and sources should be referenced at the bottom of the response. The agent should then post the response to the GitHub issue. The agent should run as the provided GitHub bot account.
    </user_prompt>

    This prompt is still experimental, but we encourage you to try it out and provide feedback.

Search all changelog entries