Sandboxes now support
createBackup()and
restoreBackup()methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.
This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately
git cloneand
npm installcan take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.
Now, after the initial setup, you can just call
createBackup(), then
restoreBackup()the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.
Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.
Key capabilities:
- Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
- Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
- Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
- TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded
To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.
The
@cloudflare/codemode↗ package has been rewritten into a modular, runtime-agnostic SDK.
Code Mode ↗ enables LLMs to write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. This can (and does) yield significant token savings, reduces context window pressure and improves overall model performance on a task.
The new
Executorinterface is runtime agnostic and comes with a prebuilt
DynamicWorkerExecutorto run generated code in a Dynamic Worker Loader.
- Removed
experimental_codemode()and
CodeModeProxy— the package no longer owns an LLM call or model choice
- New import path:
createCodeTool()is now exported from
@cloudflare/codemode/ai
createCodeTool()— Returns a standard AI SDK
Toolto use in your AI agents.
Executorinterface — Minimal
execute(code, fns)contract. Implement for any code sandboxing primitive or runtime.
Runs code in a Dynamic Worker. It comes with the following features:
- Network isolation —
fetch()and
connect()blocked by default (
globalOutbound: null) when using
DynamicWorkerExecutor
- Console capture —
console.log/warn/errorcaptured and returned in
ExecuteResult.logs
- Execution timeout — Configurable via
timeoutoption (default 30s)
See the Code Mode documentation for full API reference and examples.
- Removed
Agents SDK v0.5.0: Protocol message control, retry utilities, data parts, and @cloudflare/ai-chat v0.1.0
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ adds built-in retry utilities, per-connection protocol message control, and a fully rewritten
@cloudflare/ai-chatwith data parts, tool approval persistence, and zero breaking changes.
A new
this.retry()method lets you retry any async operation with exponential backoff and jitter. You can pass an optional
shouldRetrypredicate to bail early on non-retryable errors.
Retry options are also available per-task on
queue(),
schedule(),
scheduleEvery(), and
addMcpServer():
Retry options are validated eagerly at enqueue/schedule time, and invalid values throw immediately. Internal retries have also been added for workflow operations (
terminateWorkflow,
pauseWorkflow, and others) with Durable Object-aware error detection.
Agents automatically send JSON text frames (identity, state, MCP server lists) to every WebSocket connection. You can now suppress these per-connection for clients that cannot handle them — binary-only devices, MQTT clients, or lightweight embedded systems.
Connections with protocol messages disabled still fully participate in RPC and regular messaging. Use
isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection)to check a connection's status at any time. The flag persists across Durable Object hibernation.
See Protocol messages for full documentation.
The first stable release of
@cloudflare/ai-chatships alongside this release with a major refactor of
AIChatAgentinternals — new
ResumableStreamclass, WebSocket
ChatTransport, and simplified SSE parsing — with zero breaking changes. Existing code using
AIChatAgentand
useAgentChatworks as-is.
Key new features:
- Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (
data-*) to messages alongside text. Supports reconciliation (type+id updates in-place), append, and transient parts (ephemeral via
onDatacallback). See Data parts.
- Tool approval persistence — The
needsApprovalapproval UI now survives page refresh and DO hibernation. The streaming message is persisted to SQLite when a tool enters
approval-requestedstate.
maxPersistedMessages— Cap SQLite message storage with automatic oldest-message deletion.
bodyoption on
useAgentChat— Send custom data with every request (static or dynamic).
- Incremental persistence — Hash-based cache to skip redundant SQL writes.
- Row size guard — Automatic two-pass compaction when messages approach the SQLite 2 MB limit.
autoContinueAfterToolResultdefaults to
true— Client-side tool results and tool approvals now automatically trigger a server continuation, matching server-executed tool behavior. Set
autoContinueAfterToolResult: falsein
useAgentChatto restore the previous behavior.
Notable bug fixes:
- Resolved stream resumption race conditions
- Resolved an issue where
setMessagesfunctional updater sent empty arrays
- Resolved an issue where client tool schemas were lost after DO hibernation
- Resolved
InvalidPromptErrorafter tool approval (
approval.idwas dropped)
- Resolved an issue where message metadata was not propagated on broadcast/resume paths
- Resolved an issue where
clearAll()did not clear in-memory chunk buffers
- Resolved an issue where
reasoning-deltasilently dropped data when
reasoning-startwas missed during stream resumption
getQueue(),
getQueues(),
getSchedule(),
dequeue(),
dequeueAll(), and
dequeueAllByCallback()were unnecessarily
asyncdespite only performing synchronous SQL operations. They now return values directly instead of wrapping them in Promises. This is backward compatible — existing code using
awaiton these methods will continue to work.
- Fix TypeScript "excessively deep" error — A depth counter on
CanSerializeand
IsSerializableParamtypes bails out to
trueafter 10 levels of recursion, preventing the "Type instantiation is excessively deep" error with deeply nested types like AI SDK
CoreMessage[].
- POST SSE keepalive — The POST SSE handler now sends
event: pingevery 30 seconds to keep the connection alive, matching the existing GET SSE handler behavior. This prevents POST response streams from being silently dropped by proxies during long-running tool calls.
- Widened peer dependency ranges — Peer dependency ranges across packages have been widened to prevent cascading major bumps during 0.x minor releases.
@cloudflare/ai-chatand
@cloudflare/codemodeare now marked as optional peer dependencies.
To update to the latest version:
- Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (
Introducing GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1
We're excited to announce GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, a fast and efficient text generation model optimized for multilingual dialogue and instruction-following tasks, along with the brand-new @cloudflare/tanstack-ai ↗ package and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1 ↗.
You can now run AI agents entirely on Cloudflare. With GLM-4.7-Flash's multi-turn tool calling support, plus full compatibility with TanStack AI and the Vercel AI SDK, you have everything you need to build agentic applications that run completely at the edge.
@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flashis a multilingual model with a 131,072 token context window, making it ideal for long-form content generation, complex reasoning tasks, and multilingual applications.
Key Features and Use Cases:
- Multi-turn Tool Calling for Agents: Build AI agents that can call functions and tools across multiple conversation turns
- Multilingual Support: Built to handle content generation in multiple languages effectively
- Large Context Window: 131,072 tokens for long-form writing, complex reasoning, and processing long documents
- Fast Inference: Optimized for low-latency responses in chatbots and virtual assistants
- Instruction Following: Excellent at following complex instructions for code generation and structured tasks
Use GLM-4.7-Flash through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()), the REST API at
/runor
/v1/chat/completions, AI Gateway, or via workers-ai-provider for the Vercel AI SDK.
Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.
We've released
@cloudflare/tanstack-ai, a new package that brings Workers AI and AI Gateway support to TanStack AI ↗. This provides a framework-agnostic alternative for developers who prefer TanStack's approach to building AI applications.
Workers AI adapters support four configuration modes — plain binding (
env.AI), plain REST, AI Gateway binding (
env.AI.gateway(id)), and AI Gateway REST — across all capabilities:
- Chat (
createWorkersAiChat) — Streaming chat completions with tool calling, structured output, and reasoning text streaming.
- Image generation (
createWorkersAiImage) — Text-to-image models.
- Transcription (
createWorkersAiTranscription) — Speech-to-text.
- Text-to-speech (
createWorkersAiTts) — Audio generation.
- Summarization (
createWorkersAiSummarize) — Text summarization.
AI Gateway adapters route requests from third-party providers — OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, and OpenRouter — through Cloudflare AI Gateway for caching, rate limiting, and unified billing.
To get started:
The Workers AI provider for the Vercel AI SDK ↗ now supports three new capabilities beyond chat and image generation:
- Transcription (
provider.transcription(model)) — Speech-to-text with automatic handling of model-specific input formats across binding and REST paths.
- Text-to-speech (
provider.speech(model)) — Audio generation with support for voice and speed options.
- Reranking (
provider.reranking(model)) — Document reranking for RAG pipelines and search result ordering.
This release also includes a comprehensive reliability overhaul (v3.0.5):
- Fixed streaming — Responses now stream token-by-token instead of buffering all chunks, using a proper
TransformStreampipeline with backpressure.
- Fixed tool calling — Resolved issues with tool call ID sanitization, conversation history preservation, and a heuristic that silently fell back to non-streaming mode when tools were defined.
- Premature stream termination detection — Streams that end unexpectedly now report
finishReason: "error"instead of silently reporting
"stop".
- AI Search support — Added
createAISearchas the canonical export (renamed from AutoRAG).
createAutoRAGstill works with a deprecation warning.
To upgrade:
The Sandbox SDK ↗ now supports PTY (pseudo-terminal) passthrough, enabling browser-based terminal UIs to connect to sandbox shells via WebSocket.
The new
terminal()method proxies a WebSocket upgrade to the container's PTY endpoint, with output buffering for replay on reconnect.
Each session can have its own terminal with an isolated working directory and environment, so users can run separate shells side-by-side in the same container.
The new
@cloudflare/sandbox/xtermexport provides a
SandboxAddonfor xterm.js ↗ with automatic reconnection (exponential backoff + jitter), buffered output replay, and resize forwarding.
To update to the latest version:
Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.
Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.
New hooks:
shouldConnectionBeReadonly,
setConnectionReadonly,
isConnectionReadonly. Readonly connections block both client-side
setState()and mutating
@callable()methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.
The new
createMcpOAuthProvidermethod on the
Agentclass allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.
Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new
McpServerinstance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their
McpServerinstance as a global variable.
Added
callbackPathoption to
addMcpServerto prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When
sendIdentityOnConnectis
false,
callbackPathis now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the
stateparameter instead of a loose
/callbackURL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.
onStateChangedis a drop-in rename of
onStateUpdate(same signature, same behavior).
onStateUpdatestill works but emits a one-time console warning per class.
validateStateChangerejections now propagate a
CF_AGENT_STATE_ERRORmessage back to the client.
Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy
x402package to
@x402/coreand
@x402/evmv2.
Breaking changes for x402 users:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
x402with
@x402/coreand
@x402/evm
PaymentRequirementstype now uses v2 fields (e.g.
amountinstead of
maxAmountRequired)
X402ClientConfig.accounttype changed from
viem.Accountto
ClientEvmSigner(structurally compatible with
privateKeyToAccount())
Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:
Other x402 changes:
X402ClientConfig.networkis now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements
- Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation
- Payment tokens support both v2 (
PAYMENT-SIGNATURE) and v1 (
X-PAYMENT) HTTP headers
- Added
normalizeNetworkexport for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format
- Re-exports
PaymentRequirements,
PaymentRequired,
Network,
FacilitatorConfig, and
ClientEvmSignerfrom
agents/x402
- Fix
useAgentand
AgentClientcrashing when using
basePathrouting
- CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)
- Client-side
onStateUpdateErrorcallback for handling rejected state updates
To update to the latest version:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.
Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.
Use the new
AgentWorkflowclass to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:
Start workflows from your Agent with
runWorkflow()and handle lifecycle events:
Key workflow methods on your Agent:
runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?)— Start a workflow with optional metadata
getWorkflow(workflowId)/
getWorkflows(criteria?)— Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
approveWorkflow(workflowId)/
rejectWorkflow(workflowId)— Human-in-the-loop approval flows
pauseWorkflow(),
resumeWorkflow(),
terminateWorkflow()— Workflow control
State updates are now synchronous with a new
validateStateChange()validation hook:
The new
scheduleEvery()method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:
- Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
StreamingResponse.error(message)— Graceful stream error signaling
getCallableMethods()— Introspection API for discovering callable methods
- Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.
Routing improvements:
basePathoption to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
- Server-sent identity — Agents send
nameand
agenttype on connect
- New
onIdentityand
onIdentityChangecallbacks on the client
To update to the latest version:
For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.
Agents SDK v0.3.0, workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support
We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ v0.3.0 bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v6 ↗ and introducing the unified tool pattern, dynamic tool approval, and enhanced React hooks with improved tool handling.
This release includes improved streaming and tool support, dynamic tool approval (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with
onToolCallcallback, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration from v5 patterns.
This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable tool execution and approval workflows.
Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0, the provider for Cloudflare AI Gateway, to be compatible with AI SDK v6.
AI SDK v6 introduces a unified tool pattern where all tools are defined on the server using the
tool()function. This replaces the previous client-side
AIToolpattern.
Key benefits of the unified tool pattern:
- Server-defined tools: All tools are defined in one place on the server
- Dynamic approval: Use
needsApprovalto conditionally require user confirmation
- Cleaner client code: Use
onToolCallcallback instead of managing tool configs
- Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper tool typing
Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v6 capabilities.
Use
needsApprovalon server tools to conditionally require user confirmation:
The
isToolUIPartand
getToolNamefunctions now check both static and dynamic tool parts:
If you need the v5 behavior (static-only checks), use the new functions:
The
convertToModelMessages()function is now asynchronous. Update all calls to await the result:
The
CoreMessagetype has been removed. Use
ModelMessageinstead:
The
modeoption for
generateObjecthas been removed:
While
generateObjectand
streamObjectare still functional, the recommended approach is to use
generateText/
streamTextwith the
Output.object()helper:
Note: When using structured output with
generateText, you must configure multiple steps with
stopWhenbecause generating the structured output is itself a step.
Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support.
Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:
Workers AI models now support v6 file handling with automatic conversion:
Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:
The ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 now supports AI SDK v6, enabling you to use Cloudflare AI Gateway with multiple AI providers including Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and Perplexity.
Use Cloudflare AI Gateway to add analytics, caching, and rate limiting to your AI applications:
The following APIs are deprecated in favor of the unified tool pattern:
Deprecated Replacement
AITooltype
Use AI SDK's
tool()function on server
extractClientToolSchemas()
Define tools on server, no client schemas needed
createToolsFromClientSchemas()
Define tools on server with
tool()
toolsRequiringConfirmationoption
Use
needsApprovalon server tools
experimental_automaticToolResolution
Use
onToolCallcallback
toolsoption in
useAgentChat
Use
onToolCallfor client-side execution
addToolResult()
Use
addToolOutput()
- Unified Tool Pattern: All tools must be defined on the server using
tool()
convertToModelMessages()is async: Add
awaitto all calls
CoreMessageremoved: Use
ModelMessageinstead
generateObjectmode removed: Remove
modeoption
isToolUIPartbehavior changed: Now checks both static and dynamic tool parts
Update your dependencies to use the latest versions:
- Migration Guide ↗ - Comprehensive migration documentation from v5 to v6
- AI SDK v6 Documentation ↗ - Official AI SDK migration guide
- AI SDK v6 Announcement ↗ - Learn about new features in v6
- AI SDK Documentation ↗ - Complete AI SDK reference
- GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features
We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:
- Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade from v5 to v6?
- Unified tool pattern - How does the new server-defined tool pattern work for you?
- Dynamic tool approval - Does the
needsApprovalfeature meet your needs?
- AI Gateway integration - How well does the new provider work with your setup?
The latest release of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings resumable streaming, significant MCP client improvements, and critical fixes for schedules and Durable Object lifecycle management.
AIChatAgentnow supports resumable streaming, allowing clients to reconnect and continue receiving streamed responses without losing data. This is useful for:
- Long-running AI responses
- Users on unreliable networks
- Users switching between devices mid-conversation
- Background tasks where users navigate away and return
- Real-time collaboration where multiple clients need to stay in sync
Streams are maintained across page refreshes, broken connections, and syncing across open tabs and devices.
- Default JSON schema validator added to MCP client
- Schedules ↗ can now safely destroy the agent
The
MCPClientManagerAPI has been redesigned for better clarity and control:
- New
registerServer()method: Register MCP servers without immediately connecting
- New
connectToServer()method: Establish connections to registered servers
- Improved reconnect logic:
restoreConnectionsFromStorage()now properly handles failed connections
The SDK now includes a formalized
MCPConnectionStateenum with states:
idle,
connecting,
authenticating,
connected,
discovering, and
ready.
MCP discovery fetches the available tools, prompts, and resources from an MCP server so your agent knows what capabilities are available. The
MCPClientConnectionclass now includes a dedicated
discover()method with improved reliability:
- Supports cancellation via AbortController
- Configurable timeout (default 15s)
- Discovery failures now throw errors immediately instead of silently continuing
- Fixed a bug where schedules ↗ meant to fire immediately with this.schedule(0, ...) or
this.schedule(new Date(), ...)would not fire
- Fixed an issue where schedules that took longer than 30 seconds would occasionally time out
- Fixed SSE transport now properly forwards session IDs and request headers
- Fixed AI SDK stream events convertion to UIMessageStreamPart
To update to the latest version:
We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v5 ↗ and introducing automatic message migration that handles all legacy formats transparently.
This release includes improved streaming and tool support, tool confirmation detection (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with automatic tool resolution, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration utilities that work behind the scenes.
This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable message handling across SDK versions — all while maintaining backward compatibility.
Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, to be compatible with AI SDK v5.
Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v5 capabilities.
Tools are automatically categorized based on their configuration:
Send messages using the new v5 format with parts array:
Simplified logic for detecting pending tool confirmations:
Seamlessly handle legacy message formats without code changes.
Migrate tool definitions to use the new
inputSchemaproperty.
Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0.
Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:
Workers AI models now support v5 file handling with automatic conversion:
Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:
Update your imports to use the new v5 types:
- Migration Guide ↗ - Comprehensive migration documentation
- AI SDK v5 Documentation ↗ - Official AI SDK migration guide
- An Example PR showing the migration from AI SDK v4 to v5 ↗
- GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features
We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:
- Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade process?
- Tool confirmation workflow - Does the new automatic detection work as expected?
- Message format handling - Any edge cases with legacy message conversion?
Agents SDK adds MCP Elicitation support, http-streamable suppport, task queues, email integration and more
The latest releases of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings major improvements to MCP transport protocols support and agents connectivity. Key updates include:
MCP servers can now request user input during tool execution, enabling interactive workflows like confirmations, forms, and multi-step processes. This feature uses durable storage to preserve elicitation state even during agent hibernation, ensuring seamless user interactions across agent lifecycle events.
Check out our demo ↗ to see elicitation in action.
MCP now supports HTTP streamable transport which is recommended over SSE. This transport type offers:
- Better performance: More efficient data streaming and reduced overhead
- Improved reliability: Enhanced connection stability and error recover- Automatic fallback: If streamable transport is not available, it gracefully falls back to SSE
The SDK automatically selects the best available transport method, gracefully falling back from streamable-http to SSE when needed.
Significant improvements to MCP server connections and transport reliability:
- Auto transport selection: Automatically determines the best transport method, falling back from streamable-http to SSE as needed
- Improved error handling: Better connection state management and error reporting for MCP servers
- Reliable prop updates: Centralized agent property updates ensure consistency across different contexts
You can use
.queue()to enqueue background work — ideal for tasks like processing user messages, sending notifications etc.
Want to try it yourself? Just define a method like processMessage in your agent, and you’re ready to scale.
Want to build an AI agent that can receive and respond to emails automatically? With the new email adapter and onEmail lifecycle method, now you can.
You route incoming mail like this:
You can find a full example here ↗.
Custom methods are now automatically wrapped with the agent's context, so calling
getCurrentAgent()should work regardless of where in an agent's lifecycle it's called. Previously this would not work on RPC calls, but now just works out of the box.
Try it out and tell us what you build!
Cloudflare Sandbox SDK adds streaming, code interpreter, Git support, process control and more
We’ve shipped a major release for the @cloudflare/sandbox ↗ SDK, turning it into a full-featured, container-based execution platform that runs securely on Cloudflare Workers.
This update adds live streaming of output, persistent Python and JavaScript code interpreters with rich output support (charts, tables, HTML, JSON), file system access, Git operations, full background process control, and the ability to expose running services via public URLs.
This makes it ideal for building AI agents, CI runners, cloud REPLs, data analysis pipelines, or full developer tools — all without managing infrastructure.
Create persistent code contexts with support for rich visual + structured outputs.
Creates a new code execution context with persistent state.
Options:
- language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
- cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
- envVars: Environment variables for the context
Executes code with optional streaming callbacks.
Options:
- language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
- cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
- envVars: Environment variables for the context
Returns a streaming response for real-time processing.
Interpreter outputs are auto-formatted and returned in multiple formats:
- text
- html (e.g., Pandas tables)
- png, svg (e.g., Matplotlib charts)
- json (structured data)
- chart (parsed visualizations)
Start background processes and expose them with live URLs.
Start, inspect, and terminate long-running background processes.
- listProcesses() - List all running processes
- getProcess(id) - Get detailed process status
- killProcess(id, signal) - Terminate specific processes
- killAllProcesses() - Kill all processes
- streamProcessLogs(id, options) - Stream logs from running processes
- getProcessLogs(id) - Get accumulated process output
Clone Git repositories directly into the sandbox.
Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.
We're thrilled to be a Day 0 partner with OpenAI ↗ to bring their latest open models ↗ to Workers AI, including support for Responses API, Code Interpreter, and Web Search (coming soon).
Get started with the new models at
@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120band
@cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b. Check out the blog ↗ for more details about the new models, and the
gpt-oss-120band
gpt-oss-20bmodel pages for more information about pricing and context windows.
If you call the model through:
- Workers Binding, it will accept/return Responses API –
env.AI.run(“@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b”)
- REST API on
/runendpoint, it will accept/return Responses API –
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/run/@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b
- REST API on new
/responsesendpoint, it will accept/return Responses API –
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses
- REST API for OpenAI Compatible endpoint, it will return Chat Completions (coming soon) –
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/chat/completions
The model is natively trained to support stateful code execution, and we've implemented support for this feature using our Sandbox SDK ↗ and Containers ↗. Cloudflare's Developer Platform is uniquely positioned to support this feature, so we're very excited to bring our products together to support this new use case.
We are working to implement Web Search for the model, where users can bring their own Exa API Key so the model can browse the Internet.
- Workers Binding, it will accept/return Responses API –
AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes ↗, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.
exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }):Execute a command in the sandbox.
gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }): Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.
mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }): Create a directory in the sandbox.
writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Write content to a file in the sandbox.
readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Read content from a file in the sandbox.
deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Delete a file from the sandbox.
renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Rename a file in the sandbox.
moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.
ping(): Ping the sandbox.
Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.
You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.
The Agents SDK now includes built-in support for building remote MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers directly as part of your Agent. This allows you to easily create and manage MCP servers, without the need for additional infrastructure or configuration.
The SDK includes a new
MCPAgentclass that extends the
Agentclass and allows you to expose resources and tools over the MCP protocol, as well as authorization and authentication to enable remote MCP servers.
See the example ↗ for the full code and as the basis for building your own MCP servers, and the client example ↗ for how to build an Agent that acts as an MCP client.
To learn more, review the announcement blog ↗ as part of Developer Week 2025.
We've made a number of improvements to the Agents SDK, including:
- Support for building MCP servers with the new
MCPAgentclass.
- The ability to export the current agent, request and WebSocket connection context using
import { context } from "agents", allowing you to minimize or avoid direct dependency injection when calling tools.
- Fixed a bug that prevented query parameters from being sent to the Agent server from the
useAgentReact hook.
- Automatically converting the
agentname in
useAgentor
useAgentChatto kebab-case to ensure it matches the naming convention expected by
routeAgentRequest.
To install or update the Agents SDK, run
npm i agents@latestin an existing project, or explore the
agents-starterproject:
See the full release notes and changelog on the Agents SDK repository ↗ and
- Support for building MCP servers with the new
📝 We've renamed the Agents package to
agents!
If you've already been building with the Agents SDK, you can update your dependencies to use the new package name, and replace references to
agents-sdkwith
agents:
All future updates will be pushed to the new
agentspackage, and the older package has been marked as deprecated.
We've added a number of big new features to the Agents SDK over the past few weeks, including:
- You can now set
cors: truewhen using
routeAgentRequestto return permissive default CORS headers to Agent responses.
- The regular client now syncs state on the agent (just like the React version).
useAgentChatbug fixes for passing headers/credentials, including properly clearing cache on unmount.
- Experimental
/schedulemodule with a prompt/schema for adding scheduling to your app (with evals!).
- Changed the internal
zodschema to be compatible with the limitations of Google's Gemini models by removing the discriminated union, allowing you to use Gemini models with the scheduling API.
We've also fixed a number of bugs with state synchronization and the React hooks.
We've added a new
@unstable_callable()decorator for defining methods that can be called directly from clients. This allows you call methods from within your client code: you can call methods (with arguments) and get native JavaScript objects back.
We've fixed a number of small bugs in the
agents-starter↗ project — a real-time, chat-based example application with tool-calling & human-in-the-loop built using the Agents SDK. The starter has also been upgraded to use the latest wrangler v4 release.
If you're new to Agents, you can install and run the
agents-starterproject in two commands:
You can use the starter as a template for your own Agents projects: open up
src/server.tsand
src/client.tsxto see how the Agents SDK is used.
We've heard your feedback on the Agents SDK documentation, and we're shipping more API reference material and usage examples, including:
- Expanded API reference documentation, covering the methods and properties exposed by the Agents SDK, as well as more usage examples.
- More Client API documentation that documents
useAgent,
useAgentChatand the new
@unstable_callableRPC decorator exposed by the SDK.
- New documentation on how to route requests to agents and (optionally) authenticate clients before they connect to your Agents.
Note that the Agents SDK is continually growing: the type definitions included in the SDK will always include the latest APIs exposed by the
agentspackage.
If you're still wondering what Agents are, read our blog on building AI Agents on Cloudflare ↗ and/or visit the Agents documentation to learn more.
- You can now set
We've released the Agents SDK ↗, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.
You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent ↗ (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the Agents SDK, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:
You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the
agentspackage directly
... and then define your first Agent:
Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the Agents SDK, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.
We've added an example prompt to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare Workers, including Workflows, Durable Objects, and Workers KV.
You can use this prompt with your favorite AI model, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, OpenAI's o3-mini, Gemini 2.0 Flash, or Llama 3.3 on Workers AI. Models with large context windows will allow you to paste the prompt directly: provide your own prompt within the
<user_prompt></user_prompt>tags.
This prompt is still experimental, but we encourage you to try it out and provide feedback ↗.