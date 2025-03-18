Changelog
npm i agents
📝 We've renamed the Agents package to
agents!
If you've already been building with the Agents SDK, you can update your dependencies to use the new package name, and replace references to
agents-sdk with
agents:
All future updates will be pushed to the new
agents package, and the older package has been marked as deprecated.
We've added a number of big new features to the Agents SDK over the past few weeks, including:
- You can now set
cors: truewhen using
routeAgentRequestto return permissive default CORS headers to Agent responses.
- The regular client now syncs state on the agent (just like the React version).
useAgentChatbug fixes for passing headers/credentials, including properly clearing cache on unmount.
- Experimental
/schedulemodule with a prompt/schema for adding scheduling to your app (with evals!).
- Changed the internal
zodschema to be compatible with the limitations of Google's Gemini models by removing the discriminated union, allowing you to use Gemini models with the scheduling API.
We've also fixed a number of bugs with state synchronization and the React hooks.
We've added a new
@unstable_callable() decorator for defining methods that can be called directly from clients. This allows you call methods from within your client code: you can call methods (with arguments) and get native JavaScript objects back.
We've fixed a number of small bugs in the
agents-starter ↗ project — a real-time, chat-based example application with tool-calling & human-in-the-loop built using the Agents SDK. The starter has also been upgraded to use the latest wrangler v4 release.
If you're new to Agents, you can install and run the
agents-starter project in two commands:
You can use the starter as a template for your own Agents projects: open up
src/server.ts and
src/client.tsx to see how the Agents SDK is used.
We've heard your feedback on the Agents SDK documentation, and we're shipping more API reference material and usage examples, including:
- Expanded API reference documentation, covering the methods and properties exposed by the Agents SDK, as well as more usage examples.
- More Client API documentation that documents
useAgent,
useAgentChatand the new
@unstable_callableRPC decorator exposed by the SDK.
- New documentation on how to route requests to agents and (optionally) authenticate clients before they connect to your Agents.
Note that the Agents SDK is continually growing: the type definitions included in the SDK will always include the latest APIs exposed by the
agents package.
If you're still wondering what Agents are, read our blog on building AI Agents on Cloudflare ↗ and/or visit the Agents documentation to learn more.