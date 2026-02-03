Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Agents SDK v0.3.7: Workflows integration, synchronous state, and scheduleEvery()
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.
Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.
Use the new
AgentWorkflow class to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:
Start workflows from your Agent with
runWorkflow() and handle lifecycle events:
Key workflow methods on your Agent:
runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?)— Start a workflow with optional metadata
getWorkflow(workflowId)/
getWorkflows(criteria?)— Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
approveWorkflow(workflowId)/
rejectWorkflow(workflowId)— Human-in-the-loop approval flows
pauseWorkflow(),
resumeWorkflow(),
terminateWorkflow()— Workflow control
State updates are now synchronous with a new
validateStateChange() validation hook:
The new
scheduleEvery() method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:
- Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
StreamingResponse.error(message)— Graceful stream error signaling
getCallableMethods()— Introspection API for discovering callable methods
- Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.
Routing improvements:
basePathoption to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
- Server-sent identity — Agents send
nameand
agenttype on connect
- New
onIdentityand
onIdentityChangecallbacks on the client
To update to the latest version:
For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.