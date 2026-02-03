Agents SDK v0.3.7: Workflows integration, synchronous state, and scheduleEvery()

The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.

Cloudflare Workflows integration

Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.

Use the new AgentWorkflow class to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { async run ( event , step ) { // Call Agent methods via RPC await this . agent . updateStatus ( event . payload . taskId , "processing" ) ; // Non-durable: progress reporting to clients await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , percent : 0.5 } ) ; this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , taskId : event . payload . taskId } ) ; // Durable via step: idempotent, won't repeat on retry await step . mergeAgentState ( { taskProgress : 0.5 } ) ; const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => { return processData ( event . payload . data ) ; } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } } TypeScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , TaskParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < TaskParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { // Call Agent methods via RPC await this . agent . updateStatus ( event . payload . taskId , "processing" ) ; // Non-durable: progress reporting to clients await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , percent : 0.5 } ) ; this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , taskId : event . payload . taskId } ) ; // Durable via step: idempotent, won't repeat on retry await step . mergeAgentState ( { taskProgress : 0.5 } ) ; const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => { return processData ( event . payload . data ) ; } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } }

Start workflows from your Agent with runWorkflow() and handle lifecycle events:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async startTask ( taskId , data ) { const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , { taskId , data , } ) ; return { instanceId }; } async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , instanceId , progress ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "progress" , progress } )) ; } async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName , instanceId , result ) { console . log ( `Workflow ${ instanceId } completed` ) ; } async onWorkflowError ( workflowName , instanceId , error ) { console . error ( `Workflow ${ instanceId } failed:` , error ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async startTask ( taskId : string , data : string ) { const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , { taskId , data , } ) ; return { instanceId }; } async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , progress : unknown , ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "progress" , progress } )) ; } async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , result ?: unknown , ) { console . log ( `Workflow ${ instanceId } completed` ) ; } async onWorkflowError ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , error : unknown , ) { console . error ( `Workflow ${ instanceId } failed:` , error ) ; } }

Key workflow methods on your Agent:

runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?) — Start a workflow with optional metadata

— Start a workflow with optional metadata getWorkflow(workflowId) / getWorkflows(criteria?) — Query workflows with cursor-based pagination

/ — Query workflows with cursor-based pagination approveWorkflow(workflowId) / rejectWorkflow(workflowId) — Human-in-the-loop approval flows

/ — Human-in-the-loop approval flows pauseWorkflow() , resumeWorkflow() , terminateWorkflow() — Workflow control

Synchronous setState()

State updates are now synchronous with a new validateStateChange() validation hook:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { validateStateChange ( oldState , newState ) { // Return false to reject the change if ( newState . count < 0 ) return false ; // Return modified state to transform return { ... newState , lastUpdated : Date . now () }; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { validateStateChange ( oldState : State , newState : State ) : State | false { // Return false to reject the change if ( newState . count < 0 ) return false ; // Return modified state to transform return { ... newState , lastUpdated : Date . now () }; } }

scheduleEvery() for recurring tasks

The new scheduleEvery() method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Run every 5 minutes await this . scheduleEvery ( "syncData" , 5 * 60 * 1000 , { source : "api" } ) ; TypeScript // Run every 5 minutes await this . scheduleEvery ( "syncData" , 5 * 60 * 1000 , { source : "api" } ) ;

Callable system improvements

Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations

— Set timeouts on callable method invocations StreamingResponse.error(message) — Graceful stream error signaling

— Graceful stream error signaling getCallableMethods() — Introspection API for discovering callable methods

— Introspection API for discovering callable methods Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await agent . call ( "method" , [ args ] , { timeout : 5000 , stream : { onChunk , onDone , onError }, } ) ; TypeScript await agent . call ( "method" , [ args ] , { timeout : 5000 , stream : { onChunk , onDone , onError }, } ) ;

Email and routing enhancements

Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.

Routing improvements:

basePath option to bypass default URL construction for custom routing

option to bypass default URL construction for custom routing Server-sent identity — Agents send name and agent type on connect

and type on connect New onIdentity and onIdentityChange callbacks on the client

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { basePath : "user" , onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => console . log ( `Connected to ${ name } ` ) , } ) ; TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { basePath : "user" , onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => console . log ( `Connected to ${ name } ` ) , } ) ;

Upgrade

To update to the latest version:

Terminal window npm i agents@latest

For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.