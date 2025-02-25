 Skip to content
Introducing the Agents SDK

Agents Workers

We've released the Agents SDK, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.

You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the Agents SDK, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template="cloudflare/agents-starter"
# open up README.md and follow the instructions

You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the agents package directly

Terminal window
npm i agents

... and then define your first Agent:

TypeScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


export class YourAgent extends Agent<Env> {
  // Build it out
  // Access state on this.state or query the Agent's database via this.sql
  // Handle WebSocket events with onConnect and onMessage
  // Run tasks on a schedule with this.schedule
  // Call AI models
  // ... and/or call other Agents.
}

Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the Agents SDK, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.