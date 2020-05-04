Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL

In this example, we're going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Workers Metrics over a specified time period. We can query up to one week of data for dates up to three months ago.

The following API call will request a Worker script's metrics over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your email and API credentials, and adjust the datetimeStart , datetimeEnd , accountTag , and scriptName variables as needed.

​ API Call

CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL = < CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL > CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY = < CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY > PAYLOAD = ' { "query" : "query GetWorkersAnalytics ( $accountTag : string , $datetimeStart : string , $datetimeEnd : string , $scriptName : string ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { workersInvocationsAdaptive ( limit : 100 , filter : { scriptName : $scriptName , datetime_geq : $datetimeStart , datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { sum { subrequests requests errors } quantiles { cpuTimeP50 cpuTimeP99 } dimensions { datetimeMinute scriptName status } } } } } " , "variables" : { "accountTag" : "90f518ca7113dc0a91513972ba243ba5" , "datetimeStart" : "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z" , "datetimeEnd" : "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z" , "scriptName" : "worker-subrequest-test-client" } } ' curl \ - X POST \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ - H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ -- data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \ https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / graphql /

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make them easier to read, e.g.,: