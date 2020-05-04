Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL
In this example, we're going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Workers Metrics over a specified time period. We can query up to one week of data for dates up to three months ago.
The following API call will request a Worker script's metrics over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace
CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL and
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your email and API credentials, and adjust the
datetimeStart,
datetimeEnd,
accountTag, and
scriptName variables as needed.
API Call
CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL=<CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY=<CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>PAYLOAD='{ "query": "query GetWorkersAnalytics($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string, $scriptName: string) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { workersInvocationsAdaptive(limit: 100, filter: { scriptName: $scriptName, datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd }) { sum { subrequests requests errors } quantiles { cpuTimeP50 cpuTimeP99 } dimensions{ datetimeMinute scriptName status } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "90f518ca7113dc0a91513972ba243ba5", "datetimeStart": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z", "datetimeEnd": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z", "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client" } }'
curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/
The results returned will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to
jq will make them easier to read, e.g.,:
curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ | jq .{ "data": { "viewer": { "accounts": [ { "workersInvocationsAdaptive": [ { "dimensions": { "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:35Z", "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client", "status": "success" }, "quantiles": { "cpuTimeP50": 206, "cpuTimeP99": 206 }, "sum": { "errors": 0, "requests": 1, "subrequests": 0 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:34Z", "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client", "status": "success" }, "quantiles": { "cpuTimeP50": 291, "cpuTimeP99": 291 }, "sum": { "errors": 0, "requests": 1, "subrequests": 0 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:49Z", "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client", "status": "success" }, "quantiles": { "cpuTimeP50": 212.5, "cpuTimeP99": 261.19 }, "sum": { "errors": 0, "requests": 4, "subrequests": 0 } } ] } ] } }, "errors": null}