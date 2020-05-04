Skip to content
Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL

In this example, we're going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Workers Metrics over a specified time period. We can query up to one week of data for dates up to three months ago.

The following API call will request a Worker script's metrics over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your email and API credentials, and adjust the datetimeStart, datetimeEnd, accountTag, and scriptName variables as needed.

API Call

CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL=<CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY=<CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>PAYLOAD='{ "query":  "query GetWorkersAnalytics($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string, $scriptName: string) {      viewer {        accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {          workersInvocationsAdaptive(limit: 100, filter: {            scriptName: $scriptName,            datetime_geq: $datetimeStart,            datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd          }) {            sum {              subrequests              requests              errors            }            quantiles {              cpuTimeP50              cpuTimeP99            }            dimensions{              datetimeMinute              scriptName              status            }          }        }      }    }",    "variables": {      "accountTag": "90f518ca7113dc0a91513972ba243ba5",      "datetimeStart": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z",      "datetimeEnd": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z",      "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client"    }  }'
curl \  -X POST \  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make them easier to read, e.g.,:

curl \  -X POST \  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ | jq .{  "data": {    "viewer": {      "accounts": [        {          "workersInvocationsAdaptive": [            {              "dimensions": {                "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:35Z",                "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client",                "status": "success"              },              "quantiles": {                "cpuTimeP50": 206,                "cpuTimeP99": 206              },              "sum": {                "errors": 0,                "requests": 1,                "subrequests": 0              }            },            {              "dimensions": {                "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:34Z",                "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client",                "status": "success"              },              "quantiles": {                "cpuTimeP50": 291,                "cpuTimeP99": 291              },              "sum": {                "errors": 0,                "requests": 1,                "subrequests": 0              }            },            {              "dimensions": {                "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:49Z",                "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client",                "status": "success"              },              "quantiles": {                "cpuTimeP50": 212.5,                "cpuTimeP99": 261.19              },              "sum": {                "errors": 0,                "requests": 4,                "subrequests": 0              }            }          ]        }      ]    }  },  "errors": null}