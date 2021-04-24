Querying Magic Firewall Samples with GraphQL

In this example, we're going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Magic Firewall Samples over a specified time period.

The following API call will request Magic Firewall Samples over a one hour period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID, CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL, and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geg and datetime_leq values to your liking.

​ API Call

PAYLOAD = ' { "query" : "query MFWActivity { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups ( filter : $filter limit : 10 orderBy : [ datetimeFiveMinute_DESC ] ) { sum { bits packets } dimensions { datetimeFiveMinute ruleId } } } } } " , "variables" : { "accountTag" : "$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" , "filter" : { "datetime_geq" : "2021-04-24T11:00:00Z" , "datetime_leq" : "2021-04-24T12:00:00Z" } } } ' curl \ - X POST \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ - H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ -- data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \ https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / graphql /

The returned values represent the total number of packets and bits received during the five minute interval for a particular rule. The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make it easier to read, e.g.,: