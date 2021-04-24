Skip to content
Querying Magic Firewall Samples with GraphQL

In this example, we're going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Magic Firewall Samples over a specified time period.

The following API call will request Magic Firewall Samples over a one hour period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID, CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL, and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geg and datetime_leq values to your liking.

API Call

PAYLOAD='{ "query":  "query MFWActivity {      viewer {        accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {          magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups(            filter: $filter            limit: 10            orderBy: [datetimeFiveMinute_DESC]          ) {            sum {              bits              packets            }            dimensions {              datetimeFiveMinute              ruleId            }          }        }      }    }",    "variables": {      "accountTag": "$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID",      "filter": {        "datetime_geq": "2021-04-24T11:00:00Z",        "datetime_leq": "2021-04-24T12:00:00Z"      }    }  }'
curl \  -X POST \  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/

The returned values represent the total number of packets and bits received during the five minute interval for a particular rule. The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make it easier to read, e.g.,:

curl \  -X POST \  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ | jq .{  "data": {    "viewer": {      "accounts": [        {          "magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups": [            {              sum: { bits:  327680, packets: 16384 },              dimensions: {                datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:00-00:00',                ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'              }            },            {              sum: { bits:  360448, packets: 8192 },              dimensions: {                datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:05-00:00',                ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'              }            },            {              sum: { bits:  327680, packets: 8192 },              dimensions: {                datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:05-00:00',                ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'              }            },            {              sum: { bits:  360448, packets: 8192 },              dimensions: {                datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:20-00:00',                ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'              }            },            {              sum: { bits:  327680, packets: 8192 },              dimensions: {                datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:20-00:00',                ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'              }            }          ]        }      ]    }  },  "errors": null}