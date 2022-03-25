Export GraphQL data to CSV

This tutorial shows how to create a Python script to query the GraphQL API for Network Analytics data and convert the response to comma-separated values (CSV). Produced CSV could be easily ingested by tools like Splunk External link icon Open external link for further visualization and usage.

Therefore, this example queries the ipFlows1mAttacksGroups dataset , which contains minutely aggregates of Network Analytics attack activity. Warning This tutorial uses Network Analytics v1 (NAv1) nodes. These nodes are planned to be deprecated on March 31, 2022. For more information on migrating from Network Analytics v1 to Network Analytics v2, refer to the [migration guide][5].

The tutorial requires a valid Cloudflare API Token with Account Analytics:read permission. It also expects that account you are interested in is entitled to access Network Analytics.

Scripts in this tutorial requires Python version 3.6 or higher.

If you are looking to configure a Cloudflare API Token for a specific account, please refer to Configure an Analytics API token . Make sure you have access to the account.

​​ Set up a script with authentication

The first step is to set up the script and define the variables for further authentication with the GraphQL API using a Cloudflare API token. The script also provides variables to set the range of data to export.

This example queries for a seven-day period that ended yesterday.

Set up script and authentication import pandas as pd from datetime import datetime , timedelta import requests url = 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/' file_dir = '' api_token = '[your API token here]' api_account = '[your account ID here]' offset_days = 1 historical_days = 7

The get_past_date() function takes a number of days ( num_days ), subtracts that value from today’s date, and returns the date num_days ago.

Calculates the datetime num_days ago and returns it in ISO format def get_past_date ( num_days ) : today = datetime . utcnow ( ) . date ( ) return today - timedelta ( days = num_days )

The script uses get_past_date() with the offset_days and historical_days variables to calculate the appropriate date range ( min_date and max_date ) when it queries the GraphQL API.

​​ Query the GraphQL API

The get_cf_graphql() function assembles and sends a request to the GraphQL API. The headers will include the data for authentication.

The payload contains the GraphQL query. In this query, we would like to get a list of the next fields for a given account and time range:

attack ID

attack type

start time

end time

mitigation type

avg, max rate of packets per second

To get started with GraphQL queries, please refer to Querying basics .

The braces used in the GraphQL query are doubled to escape them in Python’s f-string.

GraphQL requires a query to be a single-line text, therefore we should remove all newline symbols before sending it.

Query the Network Analytics GraphQL API def get_cf_graphql ( start_date , end_date ) : assert ( start_date <= end_date ) headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'Authorization' : f'Bearer { api_token } ' } payload = f'''{{"query": "query ipFlowEventLog($accountTag: string) {\{ viewer {\{ accounts( filter: {{ accountTag: $accountTag }} ) {\{ ipFlows1mAttacksGroups( filter: $filter limit: 10000 orderBy: [min_datetimeMinute_ASC] ) {\{ dimensions {\{ attackId attackDestinationIP attackMitigationType attackType }} avg {\{ packetsPerSecond }} min {\{ datetimeMinute }} max {\{ datetimeMinute packetsPerSecond }} }} }} }} }}", "variables": {\{ "accountTag": " { api_account } ", "filter": {\{ "AND":[ {\{ "date_geq": " { start_date } " }}, {\{ "date_leq": " { end_date } " }} ] }} }} }}''' r = requests . post ( url , data = payload . replace ( '

' , '' ) , headers = headers ) return r

​​ Convert the data to CSV

Use a tool such as the open-source pandas External link icon Open external link library ( pd ) to convert a response from the GraphQL API (JSON) to CSV.

In this example, the convert_to_csv() function does some JSON processing before conversion — normalizing the data, selecting only the desired data, and renaming the columns so that they are user-friendly. The function also checks whether the API responded successfully or we got an error.

The result is output to file in the directory specified by file_dir .

Convert the data to CSV def convert_to_csv ( raw_data , start_date , end_date ) : data = pd . read_json ( raw_data , dtype = False ) [ 'data' ] errors = pd . read_json ( raw_data , dtype = False ) [ 'errors' ] if errors . notna ( ) . any ( ) or not 'viewer' in data or not 'accounts' in data [ 'viewer' ] : print ( 'Failed to retrieve data: GraphQL API responded with error:' ) print ( raw_data ) return network_analytics_normalized = pd . json_normalize ( data [ 'viewer' ] [ 'accounts' ] , 'ipFlows1mAttacksGroups' ) if len ( network_analytics_normalized ) == 0 : print ( 'We got empty response' ) return network_analytics_abridged = network_analytics_normalized [ [ 'dimensions.attackId' , 'min.datetimeMinute' , 'max.datetimeMinute' , 'dimensions.attackMitigationType' , 'dimensions.attackType' , 'dimensions.attackDestinationIP' , 'max.packetsPerSecond' , 'avg.packetsPerSecond' ] ] network_analytics_abridged . columns = [ 'Attack ID' , 'Started at' , 'Ended at' , 'Action taken' , 'Attack type' , 'Destination IP' , 'Max packets/second' , 'Avg packets/second' ] file = "{}network-analytics-{}-{}.csv" . format ( file_dir , start_date , end_date ) network_analytics_abridged . to_csv ( file ) print ( "Successfully exported to {}" . format ( file ) )

