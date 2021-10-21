NAv1 to NAv2 schema map
The following table lists direct mappings between NAv1 and NAv2 fields, when available, and provides related fields when there is no direct mapping available.
|ipFlows1mGroups
|magicTransitNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|dosdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|dosdAttackAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|flowtrackdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|magicFirewallNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
date
|Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds
|Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds
|Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds
|Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds
|Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds
datetimeMinute
datetimeMinute
datetimeMinute
datetimeMinute
datetimeMinute
datetimeMinute
datetimeFiveMinutes
datetimeFiveMinutes
datetimeFiveMinutes
datetimeFiveMinutes
datetimeFiveMinutes
datetimeFiveMinutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes
datetimeHour
datetimeHour
datetimeHour
datetimeHour
datetimeHour
datetimeHour
attackId*
attackId*
attackId*
attackType
attackType
attackMitigationType
attackMitigationType
attackProtocol
attackIpProtocol
attackDestinationIP
attackDestinationIp
attackSourcePort
attackSourcePort
attackDestinationPort
attackDestinationPort
attackTcpFlags
attackTcpFlags
sourceIPCountry
sourceCountry
sourceCountry
sourceCountry
sourceCountry
sourceCountry
sourceIPAsn
sourceAsn
sourceAsn
sourceAsn
sourceAsn
sourceAsn
sourceIPASNDescription
|Related field:
sourceGeohash
|Related field:
sourceGeohash
|Related field:
sourceGeohash
|Related field:
sourceGeohash
|Related field:
sourceGeohash
coloCode
coloCode
coloCode
coloCode
coloCode
coloCode
coloCity
coloCity
coloCity
coloCity
coloCity
coloCity
coloCountry
coloCountry
coloCountry
coloCountry
coloCountry
coloCountry
coloRegion
|Related field:
coloGeohash
|Related field:
coloGeohash
|Related field:
coloGeohash
|Related field:
coloGeohash
|Related field:
coloGeohash
|ipFlows1mGroups
|magicTransitNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|dosdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|dosdAttackAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|flowtrackdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
|magicFirewallNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
ipVersion
ethertype
ethertype
ethertype
ethertype
bits
(divided by 8)
ipTotalLength
ipTotalLength
ipTotalLength
ipTotalLength
packets
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
ipProtocol
ipProtocol
ipProtocol
ipProtocol
ipProtocol
sourceIP
ipSourceAddress
ipSourceAddress
ipSourceAddress
ipSourceAddress
destinationIP
ipDestinationAddress
ipDestinationAddress
ipDestinationAddress
ipDestinationAddress
destinationIPv4Range24
ipDestinationSubnet
ipDestinationSubnet
ipDestinationSubnet
ipDestinationSubnet
destinationIPv4Range23
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
sourcePort
sourcePort
sourcePort
sourcePort
sourcePort
destinationPort
destinationPort
destinationPort
destinationPort
destinationPort
tcpFlags
tcpFlags
tcpFlags
tcpFlags
tcpFlags
* The
attackId field value may be different between NAv1 and NAv2 for the same attack.