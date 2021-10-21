NAv1 to NAv2 schema map

The following table lists direct mappings between NAv1 and NAv2 fields, when available, and provides related fields when there is no direct mapping available.

ipFlows1mGroups magicTransitNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups dosdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups dosdAttackAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups flowtrackdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups magicFirewallNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups date

datetime

datetimeTenSeconds Related fields:

datetime

datetimeTenSeconds Related fields:

datetime

datetimeTenSeconds Related fields:

datetime

datetimeTenSeconds Related fields:

datetime

datetimeMinute datetimeMinute datetimeMinute datetimeMinute datetimeMinute datetimeMinute datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFiveMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeFifteenMinutes datetimeHour datetimeHour datetimeHour datetimeHour datetimeHour datetimeHour attackId * attackId * attackId * attackType attackType attackMitigationType attackMitigationType attackProtocol attackIpProtocol attackDestinationIP attackDestinationIp attackSourcePort attackSourcePort attackDestinationPort attackDestinationPort attackTcpFlags attackTcpFlags sourceIPCountry sourceCountry sourceCountry sourceCountry sourceCountry sourceCountry sourceIPAsn sourceAsn sourceAsn sourceAsn sourceAsn sourceAsn sourceIPASNDescription

sourceGeohash Related field:

sourceGeohash Related field:

sourceGeohash Related field:

sourceGeohash Related field:

coloRegion

coloGeohash Related field:

coloGeohash Related field:

coloGeohash Related field:

coloGeohash Related field:

ipFlows1mGroups magicTransitNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups dosdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups dosdAttackAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups flowtrackdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups magicFirewallNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups ipVersion ethertype ethertype ethertype ethertype bits

(divided by 8) ipTotalLength ipTotalLength ipTotalLength ipTotalLength packets n/a n/a n/a n/a ipProtocol ipProtocol ipProtocol ipProtocol ipProtocol sourceIP ipSourceAddress ipSourceAddress ipSourceAddress ipSourceAddress destinationIP ipDestinationAddress ipDestinationAddress ipDestinationAddress ipDestinationAddress destinationIPv4Range24 ipDestinationSubnet ipDestinationSubnet ipDestinationSubnet ipDestinationSubnet destinationIPv4Range23 n/a n/a n/a n/a sourcePort sourcePort sourcePort sourcePort sourcePort destinationPort destinationPort destinationPort destinationPort destinationPort tcpFlags tcpFlags tcpFlags tcpFlags tcpFlags