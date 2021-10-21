Skip to content
NAv1 to NAv2 schema map

The following table lists direct mappings between NAv1 and NAv2 fields, when available, and provides related fields when there is no direct mapping available.

ipFlows1mGroupsmagicTransitNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroupsdosdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroupsdosdAttackAnalytics-AdaptiveGroupsflowtrackdNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroupsmagicFirewallNetworkAnalytics-AdaptiveGroups
dateRelated fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds		Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds		Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds		Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds		Related fields:
datetime
datetimeTenSeconds
datetimeMinutedatetimeMinutedatetimeMinutedatetimeMinutedatetimeMinutedatetimeMinute
datetimeFiveMinutesdatetimeFiveMinutesdatetimeFiveMinutesdatetimeFiveMinutesdatetimeFiveMinutesdatetimeFiveMinutes
datetimeFifteenMinutesdatetimeFifteenMinutesdatetimeFifteenMinutesdatetimeFifteenMinutesdatetimeFifteenMinutesdatetimeFifteenMinutes
datetimeHourdatetimeHourdatetimeHourdatetimeHourdatetimeHourdatetimeHour
attackId*attackId*attackId*
attackTypeattackType
attackMitigationTypeattackMitigationType
attackProtocolattackIpProtocol
attackDestinationIPattackDestinationIp
attackSourcePortattackSourcePort
attackDestinationPortattackDestinationPort
attackTcpFlagsattackTcpFlags
sourceIPCountrysourceCountrysourceCountrysourceCountrysourceCountrysourceCountry
sourceIPAsnsourceAsnsourceAsnsourceAsnsourceAsnsourceAsn
sourceIPASNDescriptionRelated field:
sourceGeohash		Related field:
sourceGeohash		Related field:
sourceGeohash		Related field:
sourceGeohash		Related field:
sourceGeohash
coloCodecoloCodecoloCodecoloCodecoloCodecoloCode
coloCitycoloCitycoloCitycoloCitycoloCitycoloCity
coloCountrycoloCountrycoloCountrycoloCountrycoloCountrycoloCountry
coloRegionRelated field:
coloGeohash		Related field:
coloGeohash		Related field:
coloGeohash		Related field:
coloGeohash		Related field:
coloGeohash
ipVersionethertypeethertypeethertypeethertype
bits
(divided by 8)		ipTotalLengthipTotalLengthipTotalLengthipTotalLength
packetsn/an/an/an/a
ipProtocolipProtocolipProtocolipProtocolipProtocol
sourceIPipSourceAddressipSourceAddressipSourceAddressipSourceAddress
destinationIPipDestinationAddressipDestinationAddressipDestinationAddressipDestinationAddress
destinationIPv4Range24ipDestinationSubnetipDestinationSubnetipDestinationSubnetipDestinationSubnet
destinationIPv4Range23n/an/an/an/a
sourcePortsourcePortsourcePortsourcePortsourcePort
destinationPortdestinationPortdestinationPortdestinationPortdestinationPort
tcpFlagstcpFlagstcpFlagstcpFlagstcpFlags

* The attackId field value may be different between NAv1 and NAv2 for the same attack.