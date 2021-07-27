Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Use curl to query the Analytics API

You can submit a query built with the GraphiQL client as the payload in the data field of a POST request to the Analytics API.

The advantage of executing a request with curl is that you can redirect the response to a file and execute other post processing methods.

The GraphQL endpoint requires valid JSON, so you must pass the query as the value part of a JSON key:value pair with a key named query.

Pass the list of variables in another JSON key:value pair with a key named variables.

The script below returns the firewall events in one zone over the last 24 hours:

Example bash script that uses curl to query Analytics API#!/bin/bash## This script fetches the last 24 hours of firewall events for the ZoneID passed# in as the first parameter using the global key passed in as the second parameter.###################################################################################### ZoneID="$1"global_key="$2"Email="user@domain.com"## Calculate 24 hours back and produce the start and end times in the appropriate format.back_seconds=60*60*24  # 24 hoursend_epoch=$(date +'%s')let start_epoch=$end_epoch-$back_secondsstart_date=$(date --date="@$start_epoch" +'%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ')end_date=$(date --date="@$end_epoch" +'%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ') PAYLOAD='{ "query":  "query {    viewer {      zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {      firewallEventsAdaptive(        filter: $filter        limit: 10000        orderBy: [datetime_DESC, rayName_DESC]      ) {          action,          datetime,          rayName,          clientRequestHTTPHost,          userAgent        }      }    }  }",'PAYLOAD="$PAYLOAD
  \"variables\": {    \"zoneTag\": \"$ZoneID\",    \"filter\": {      \"datetime_gt\": \"$start_date\",      \"datetime_leq\": \"$end_date\"    }  }}"
# Run query to GraphQL API endpoint
curl -s -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "X-Auth-Email: $Email" -H  "X-Auth-Key: $global_key" --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/