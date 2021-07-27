Configure GraphQL client endpoint and HTTP headers

Launch GraphiQL. Click Edit HTTP Headers. Click Add Header. Enter X-AUTH-EMAIL in the Header name field and your email address registered with Cloudflare in the Header value field, and click Save. To configure authentication, click Add Header. You can use Cloudflare Analytics API token authentication (recommended) or Cloudflare API key authentication. Token authentication : Enter Authorization in the Header Name field, and enter Bearer {your-analytics-token} in the Header value field, then click Save .

: Enter in the Header Name field, and enter in the Header value field, then click . Key authentication: Enter X-AUTH-KEY in the Header Name field, and paste your Global API Key in the Header value field, then click Save. Click anywhere outside the Edit HTTP Headers window in GraphiQL to close it and return to the main GraphiQL display. Enter https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql in the GraphQL Endpoint field

Note The right-side response pane is empty when you enter your information correctly. An error displays when there are problems with your header credentials.

Now that you have configured authentication with a Cloudflare API key, you are ready to run queries using GraphiQL.